Legacy of Auckland refugee advocate killed in Afghanistan terror attack lives on

Jamila Slaimankhel (third from left) and her family unveiled a Foundation to honour their late father this week, a refugee advocate who was killed by terrorists.

Almost three years have passed since an ambulance laden with explosives detonated in a crowded street in Kabul, claiming the life of an Aucklander who championed the rights of refugees.

But Epsom community health worker Jamila Slaimankhel, 41, is reminded of her father Hashem’s death every day.

“There hasn't been a day that a person hasn't talked about it,” she said.

“Everyone I meet will remind me of him, and it's traumatising.”

Hashem was visiting family in Kabul when suicide bombers killed 103 people and wounded 235 others.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Newly-launched, the H. Slaimankhel Foundation is an initiative to continue Hashem’s life’s work of improving migrant and refugee communities and promoting inter-faith unity.

Hashem came to Auckland as a refugee in 1989 and became a passionate advocate for refugees, Muslim and minority communities as chairman of the Umma Trust.

“My dad stood for humanity,” Jamila said.

Jamila Slaimankhel/Stuff Hashem Slaimankhel was an advocate for refugees who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan in January 2018.

“He wanted refugees who settle in New Zealand to be able to stand on their feet, and to be empowered. That’s what he always fought for.”

Hashem was a prominent member of Auckland’s Muslim community and his death sent shock waves through the region.

Former race relations commissioner Joris De Bres spoke at his memorial service and mayor Phil Goff shared his admiration for Hashem on social media.

Jamila Slaimankhel/Stuff Slaimankhel’s death sent shock waves throughout Auckland, as he was a leader in the Muslim community recognised by many prominent people for his advocacy.

Jamila was sitting on the edge of her bed when she received the news.

“I knew something wasn't right, I had woken up early to do my morning prayers but my husband was nowhere to be found,” she said.

“Then I saw two men walking up the driveway, it was my husband dressed in all white, and that's when I knew something bad had happened."

Jamila Slaimankhel/Supplied Slaimankhel worked with police ethnic liaison officer Robert Stanton to address family violence and addiction in refugee communities.

Hashem worked as a refugee health worker for the Auckland District Health Board and was recognised in 2011 for his work in family violence prevention.

New Zealand Police ethnic liaison officer Robert Stanton said Hashem helped him build connections in the Afghan, Muslim and refugee communities.

“Together we were able to bring to attention many cases that needed police advice and assistance,” he said.

AP Slaimankhel was killed when an ambulance laden with explosives drove into a crowd and detonated killing 105 people in Kabul.

“Situations where young people were getting involved with drugs and alcohol, and Afghan women who were suffering from family violence."

Stanton said he tries to mirror Hashem’s “gentle, peaceful” approach when dealing with vulnerable communities.

“He had a tendency to look for what we have in common rather than our differences,” he said.

Rizqi Alvaro/Supplied Slaimankhel advocated for interfaith activities, and his family asked Juliet Moses of the Jewish Council (third from left) to be a patron of the H. Slaimankhel Foundation.

“I think that’s why he was so vocal in the interfaith dialogues.”

Juliet Moses of the Jewish Council was asked by Jamila to be a patron of the Foundation.

Moses said she first met Hasheem in 2016, when he came to visit the Auckland Hebrew Congregation with several members of the Ponsonby Mosque.

“I’ve got some very strong memories of that day. I remember Hasheem asking if he could say a prayer in front of our Holocaust memorial, and bowing his head in prayer,” she said.

“The interfaith aspect was very important to Hashem, and he influenced so many people.”

Jamila said the H. Slaimankhel Foundation will work to help communities from “all walks of life”.

“My father wanted people to respect each other, whatever their religion or background. He wanted everyone to get along, and have peace,” she said.

“We will continue his legacy and carry on his work through this Foundation.”