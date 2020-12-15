Work starts on new home for Poseidon aircraft at Ōhakea base

This is an artist’s impression of what Te Whare Toroa, Ōhakea air force base's newest squadron's hangars will look like in 2023.

Amid trucks shifting metal and planes soaring through the sky, work to build a roost for the air force's newest birds has begun.

Piercing the stones with a shovel at Ōhakea air base, Defence Minister Peeni Henare on Tuesday signalled the start of the largest construction project the Defence Force has undertaken.

Te Whare Toroa, consisting of two hangars spanning 180-metres by 60m, at two storeys high, will be the new home of No 5 Squadron and four new P-8A Poseidon aircraft. The name was inspired by the albatross on the squadron’s crest.

“Today marks a significant milestone, one that has been hard fought, but one that is long overdue,” Henare said.

SUPPLIED Defence minister Peeni Henare plans to return to the site to keep an eye on the work.

”The building works for the P-8 aircraft will be one of the largest and most complex this country and indeed the Defence Force has ever seen.”

The Poseidon aircraft will support New Zealand’s maritime surveillance, resource protection, and humanitarian and disaster responses.

It will also be able to engage in warfare, as they are armed with torpedoes, harpoon anti-ship missiles and other weapons, and are able to drop and monitor sonobuoys and hunt submarines.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF The air force is acquiring a fleet of P-8A Poseidon aircraft in early 2023.

Construction of Te Whare Toroa, awarded to Hawkins Construction, will come at a cost of $250 million and, at the peak of construction, 400 workers will be onsite.

About 250 military members would fill roles for the squadron upon its completion in 2023, Henare said.

“They're looking forward to bringing their families down here, integrating into the community, being supported not just by the airbase, but by the wider community, and working with modern equipment.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Åhakea will be home to four new P-8A Poseidon aircraft from 2023.

The aircraft’s arrival is expected to bring a significant boost for Manawatū-Whanganui and its economy.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys visited the incoming squadron at the air force’s Whenuapai base to allay fears members may have of the move away from the big smoke.

“It was very well-received and we intend to bring those personnel down next year [to] Ōhakea to show them around. It's fantastic news for our community.”

SUPPLIED An artist's impression shows Te Whare Toa spanning across a space as large as three football fields.

Finding construction workers could prove difficult due to the number of large projects in the region competing for talent, but now was the time to grab a hard hat and upskill, Worboys said.

“They rely on local employment and local talent, so this is an awesome opportunity. For a young person or even someone looking for a career change, this is the place to come.”

The aircraft will replace six P-3K2 Orions, which have been in use since the 1960s, and are approaching the end of their operational life.