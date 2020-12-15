Taranaki civil defence manager moves to advisory role

Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management regional manager Craig Campbell-Smart has stepped down from the role.

The regional head of Taranaki’s civil defence emergency management is to take on a new role as a principal advisor in the organisation.

Craig Campbell-Smart said the newly created position was a “step down and step sideways” from what he had been involved in.

“It was time for a change as the regional manager position had been demanding after working to build capacity in the region for the past four years,” he said.

“I’ll still be involved in civil defence emergencies in the region.”

During the Covid 19 lockdown, Campbell-Smart worked with district health boards and medical health officers to help manage the region’s response to the pandemic.

He was reported as working 24 consecutive days, sometimes 12 hours a day, without a break.

Todd Velvin, one of four regional group controllers, will be the acting regional manager until the position was filled permanently in early 2021.