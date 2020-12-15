Driver charged with aggravated careless driving causing death after fatal crash

Emergency services were called to the crash on Scotland St (State Highway 8) near Smith St in Roxburgh just after 5pm on Sunday. (file photo)

A woman who died in a two-vehicle collision in Central Otago on December 13 has been named.

The victim was Kirsty Samantha Moffett, 28, from Northern Ireland and more recently a resident of Dunedin.

Police said a person had been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death and was due to appear in the Alexandra District Court on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Scotland St (State Highway 8) near Smith St in Roxburgh just after 5pm on Sunday.

Two others were flown by rescue helicopter to Dunedin Hospital – one in a serious condition and a second with minor injuries.

The road remained closed for several hours.