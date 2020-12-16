Ponsonby school fire: Residents kept in the dark after asbestos forces them from homes

Firefighters were called to the school on Tuesday afternoon after a fire started in one of the classrooms.

Aucklanders say they have been left in the dark after a school fire spread asbestos through their neighbourhood.

The blaze broke out in a technology block at Ponsonby Intermediate School on December 8. The council later said there were no risks to the neighbourhood as the burnt building had been cordoned off.

But the following day, residents of nearby Sheehan St received letters from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS), telling them to leave their homes.

“It has been determined that asbestos was present in the roof of the fire-affected building and that the fire spread some fragments of the roof material to neighbouring Sheehan [St] properties, including yours,” the letter read.

“Please be reassured that while asbestos is known to have damaging health effects, this occurs only after high levels of exposure over long periods of time.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The damaged school building following the blaze, which is not being treated as suspicious.

“As this was a one-off incident, and the asbestos fibres are contained within the roofing material, we consider the public health risk to be low.

“However, we do recommend you follow the advice provided today to seek alternative accommodation while your property is remediated.

“It is especially important children and pets are kept away from affected areas.”

No date of when the residents could return was given and there had been no guidance or correspondence with any government agencies since, Sheehan St resident Emily Kendall said.

Her neighbours on both sides have left as they have small children – but her insurance won’t cover alternative accommodation costs, so she has no choice but to stay in her house, she said.

“There has been no contact since that letter or any kind of help offered to us with making our properties safe again.”

Her driveway and garden remain covered in ash and debris, and she had already spent $800 getting the exterior of her house and her car cleaned, she said.

“I have now been told what I have done is not enough by an asbestos expert. He said all the properties on the street needed to be decontaminated simultaneously so there is no cross-contamination.

“We just don’t know what to believe or what we should be doing – it is confusing and alarming.”

ACT MP Simon Court said it seemed as if both central and local government were “trying to wash their hands” of responsibility on who should clean up the asbestos.

“The Auckland Council environmental health officer sent to talk to the residents [on Wednesday] advised them no-one was going to manage the clean-up – that was a matter for them to negotiate with their private insurers.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Firefighters inside the damaged school building were wearing protective gear.

“These people have been forced out their houses on health advice a week before Christmas.”

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said on Wednesday the council was working with ARPHS and the Ministry of Education to resolve the issues caused by the fire.

“Environmental health officers from council and health protection officers from ARPHS are today checking the houses where residents were advised to leave.”

The school building had now been removed, the spokeswoman said, and debris had been cleared from the street and footpaths. The road had also been flushed.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Firefighters at the scene of the fire were hosed down after entering the damaged building.

ARPHS medical officer of health Dr Denise Barnfather said that while asbestos was known to have damaging health effects, it only occurred after high level exposure over long periods of time.

“The risk to people in the neighbourhood continues to be low.”

People with concerns about contamination on their property have been told to call Auckland Council on 09 301 0101.

Anyone with public health concerns can contact ARPHS on 09 623 4600.