Lotto: New millionaire has a very Merry Christmas ahead

One lucky Lotto player’s year is ending on a high note.

A player in Palmerston North has won $1 million from Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw.

The night’s winning numbers were 26, 10, 17, 2, 19 and 12.

The Bonus ball was 29 and Powerball was 3.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Stuff One lucky Lotto player will have a very merry Christmas, after winning $1 million (file photo).

Strike Four rolled over too, and will be $700,000 on Saturday.

A couple of Kiwis won Division 2 with Powerball, netting more than $22,000 each.

There were 15 winners of Division 2 without Powerball as well, with those lucky punters each taking home more than $15,000.