Earthquake scar in front of Christ Church Cathedral finally healed

A steel frame with a replica printed Gothic facade has been hoisted onto the front of the Christ Church Cathedral.

A yawning gap that has lain open in the front of the Christ Church Cathedral for nearly 10 years has finally been filled.

An 18-tonne steel frame was gently hoisted into position on the western facade of the Anglican cathedral on Thursday morning, closing a gap that opened when the rose window was destroyed in the June 2011 aftershock.

The 13-metre tall steel frame has a printed banner on the front that replicates the original Gothic facade lost in the earthquakes, complete with the stained-glass and the rose window.

READ MORE:

* Three-year race to find $51.2m for Christ Church Cathedral restoration

* Steel frames, pigeon droppings and organ removal in $10m stabilisation of Christ Church Cathedral

* Cathedral's broken rose window a giant jigsaw puzzle for Christchurch stonemason



Cathedral restoration project director Keith Paterson said the steel frame would earthquake-strengthen the historic building, make it weatherproof, and keep out pigeons who have made their home in the nave.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The frame was hoisted into place on Thursday morning.

The steel frame would remain in place and become a permanent part of the restored cathedral.

“It is part of the stabilisation of the cathedral and has a purpose in the reinstatement later on,’’ he said.

“It will stabilise the west end of the cathedral in the first case and later on it will house the rose window.”

Paterson said hoisting the steel frame into place was a “milestone moment” in the restoration of the cathedral.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The frame will weather-proof the building, keep pigeons out and make it more earthquake resistant.

“It will look a lot better now. It will improve the ambience of the square and make the site look well-loved.”

The frame was secured to the cathedral using special mounts that link into parts of the building that were earthquake-strengthened in the 1990s.

Paterson said it felt good to see the western facade sealed again.

“It is brilliant.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The cathedral is being earthquake-strengthened as part of a $154.3 million restoration project.

“It is more than I could have hoped for. You have these ideas and the great thing is seeing it come to reality and providing such a benefit.’’

The earthquake-damaged cathedral is being fully restored at a cost of $154.3 million. The cost is based on a completion date of early 2028.

The cathedral is currently being stabilised with large steel frames installed on the outside of the building. This phase is fully funded, will cost about $11.8m and take about two years.