In a year of gloomy news, here's the uplifting stories you might have missed

In a year of, quite frankly, depressing news, stories that lifted the spirits, offered hope and provided an escape were a welcome distraction.

Amid the gloom of reports of the coronavirus death toll, countries shutting their borders and the world as we know it grinding to a halt, there was some light in the darkness.

Here are the stories you might have missed, as picked by Stuff’s Auckland editor, Natalie Crockett.

Stuff Stuff employee Emma Barrett was adopted to New Zealand in the 1990s. She didn't know if she still had family in her birthplace of Russia.

To Russia in search of love

The first is one that is especially close to the hearts of everyone at Stuff. The story of our colleague Emma Barrett, who went on a years-long journey from Auckland to Russia in search of love.

Brought to New Zealand at the age of 3 after being put up for adoption in her native Russia, Emma escaped a life that would have otherwise seen her raised in an orphanage. But her childhood in Aotearoa wasn’t without its troubles after the unexpected death of her adopted mum, Jan.

Now an adult and keen to know where she came from, the documentary follows Emma’s quest to learn more about her biological family. The journey is not without tragedy and disappointment but Emma's stoic nature and remarkable ability to see the positive in every situation, no matter how impossible or hopeless it may seem, sees her find what she’s looking for.

Emma's remarkable story, carefully told by the Stuff Circuit team is the must-watch of 2020.

SUPPLIED Xavier Anthony had his first open heart surgery at just 5 days old.

Precious Cargo

In a year when public health was top of the agenda, it was easy to overlook anything that wasn't linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One vital service that keeps the country's sickest children alive was highlighted in Precious Cargo.

The Stuff project highlighted the stories of four youngsters who got a second chance at life thanks to the life-saving work of the charity-funded National Air Ambulance Service – an invaluable resource solely run on the generosity of Kiwis.

Among them was Xavier, who was flown from Christchurch to Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital for open-heart surgery at just 5 days old.

His mother Jessica Anthony said: “I truly believe that if he had stayed in Christchurch he probably would have died.”

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Trustee of Te Ruapekapeka Trust, Pita Tipene, explains in te reo Māori and English why Ruapekapeka pā site is important.

Preserving Māori history

When news that one of the country’s best-preserved pā’s of the New Zealand Wars was being revamped, Stuff went to learn more about the Māori history of the site.

Ruapekapeka Pā, in the Northland town of Towai, is to be restored with $8.5 million funding to improve the site’s paths, signs and facilities so its story is not forgotten.

“This is probably the most well-preserved pā in the country. The British studied it closely afterwards and held it as the trench warfare to World War I,” Pita Tipene, Te Raupekapeka Trust’s Ngāti Hine trustee, said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Pita Tipene is proud of the work of his tīpuna, with Kawiti (centre), Te Aho and Mataroria represented at the entrance to Ruapekapeka Pā.

The pā is a source of pride for tangata whenua, for both the ingenuity and the fight for mana motuhake (autonomy) or tino rangitiratanga (independence), Tipene said.

The restoration is due to be finished in time for 175-year events in January and February 2021, and will encourage more visitors to learn about its significance.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brian Purcell was 16 when New Zealand declared war on Germany in September 1939.

In Honour

New Zealand has just 600 surviving World War II veterans, but on Anzac Day in 2019, the Defence Force acknowledged it had no way of knowing exactly how many Kiwis who served in the war were still alive. That’s where Stuff journalists stepped in.

In Honour was launched to compile an independent national public database of veterans, and to tell their stories. These are their memories and experiences - a living history of the ordinary men and women who did extraordinary things in the line of duty.

They recall the “close shaves” of flying mortar, the comrades they lost and the horrific sights that will forever be etched in their minds. The purpose of In Honour is not to highlight war but to acknowledge those who put their lives on the line for their country.

Supplied Jenny Jones was 22 years old when cared for Sir Winston Churchill as his private nurse in 1960.

The other nurse Jenny

A Kiwi nurse was praised for her efforts in treating British leader Boris Johnson when he was hospitalisation with coronavirus, but she wasn't the first nurse Jenny from New Zealand to look after a British Prime Minister.

Johnson publicly thanked Jenny McGee, from Invercargill, for saving his life "when things could have gone either way".

But 60 years earlier, Jennifer Jones, from Takapuna in Auckland's North Shore, was the private nurse of then-prime minister Sir Winston Churchill in 1960.

Jones, who died from cancer in 2006 aged 68, was hired by Churchill's wife, Lady Clementine Churchill, when she was 22 years old. She worked at his country home in Chartwell until she resigned to have her first child.

"She was an amazing mum, and she had an amazing nursing career," Angela said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Dr Tristram Ingham helped come up with the “bubble” concept to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “bubble man”

The word bubble has become synonymous with staying safe in the coronavirus era. But what is not widely known, is the man responsible for the concept is Kiwi scientist - or bubble man - Dr Tristram Ingham.

The University of Otago professor, himself a wheelchair user living with muscular dystrophy, put the idea forward as a way to ease the anxiety surrounding the pandemic, particularly for people with disabilities who were keen to avoid infection.

“Build your bubble” was the answer he pitched to the ministry and before long, the term was everywhere: in headlines, cartoons, the PM’s daily briefing and talk of the trans-Tasman bubble. It was later adopted overseas, mentioned in Boris Johnson’s press conferences and worldwide news bulletins.

“It’s a bit trite to say you like helping people but I do, I get a lot of vicarious pleasure from seeing other people benefit,” Ingham said of his involvement.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Auckland couple Taryn Cumming and Kat Buchanan are enjoying the challenges of parenthood after giving birth to children four days apart.

Double baby joy

Celebrating the end to a long year with a happy ending, are Taryn Cumming and fiancée Kat Buchanan.

The same-sex couple, who fell pregnant to the same donor via artificial insemination, welcomed their son Ryan and daughter Piper just four days apart in November.

The couple, who have been together for two years, started talking about having children early on in their relationship but faced with declining fertility and an expensive fertility process, decided to take matters into their own hands.

Cumming said the couple hoped their story would help women, whether straight or gay, to access information about fertility and their options.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Some chickens that once cruised the streets of West Auckland's Titirangi are living a new life on a bee farm.

Stephen King on Titirangi's chickens

And just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more bizarre, the worlds of West Auckland’s infamous Titirangi chickens and legendary thriller writer Stephen King collided.

The master of supernatural novels was intrigued by the mysterious return of the leafy suburb’s feral birds when they came back to terrorise residents during the Covid-19 lockdown, months after they were rounded up and rehomed.

King tweeted: "The chickens came out of the shadows ... with a thirst for vengeance", in response to a story which quoted a resident describing the bird invasion as "like something out of a Stephen King movie".