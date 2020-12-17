Auckland Council launches internal review after staffer's suspected suicide

Two Auckland Council employees have died suddenly in the space of a week. (File photo)

The Auckland Council is launching an internal review of its mental health policies and procedures following the suspected suicide of an employee.

Jenny Gargiulo, a principal environmental specialist, died on December 1 amid allegations of bullying and harassment.

The coroner is looking into her death, which a spokesman said was suspected to be self-inflicted.

SUPPLIED An email sent to council staff by chief executive Jim Stabback following the suspected suicide of employee Jenny Gargiulo.

Another council employee died suddenly a few days later.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland Council staff struggling with post-lockdown stress, report shows

* Auckland Council employee dies in suspected suicide amid allegations of bullying



Council chief executive Jim Stabback held two question-and-answer sessions for staff over Skype in the week following.

THE DETAIL/RNZ Political parties are putting the issue of mental health strongly in focus, but experts say a wave of anxiety and mental distress is on the way.

He acknowledged there had been two “unexpected” deaths and asked staff to look out for their colleagues, especially those who were struggling.

Do you know more? Email anna.loren@stuff.co.nz

On Thursday afternoon, Stabback emailed all council staff saying the past few weeks had been “particularly tough for many of our team”.

He said an internal review would be launched to assess “our policies, processes and procedures around mental wellbeing, with a focus on some of the things that can add to stress in the workplace.

“That’s not to say the tools and resources we currently have in place are broken or not fit for purpose,” the email said.

“But we know there will be areas we can build on and improve and we need to quickly identify what those are and implement them.”

Gargiulo was responsible for implementing the council’s weed management plan, of which the most controversial aspect was the use of the chemical weedkiller glyphosate.

Stuff understands she came under a great deal of pressure, both from elected members and members of the public, over the issue.

In a public Facebook post this week, councillor Richard Hills remembered Gargiulo as a “bright, bubbly, intelligent, caring and awesome person”.

“I know she put up with a lot, from members of the public and elected members,” he wrote.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Councillor Richard Hills wrote that Jenny Gargiulo was an “intelligent, caring and awesome person”.

“Lots of questions will remain unanswered and I’m sure many of us will forever wonder what else we could’ve done and I know I can’t stop thinking about her since the moment I heard of her passing.”

Hills said he had seen “disappointing” behaviour from councillors and local board members towards council employees, and he would have “zero tolerance” going forward.

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokeswoman said last week the regulator had also been notified of Gargiulo’s death.

“We are making initial inquiries into the incident. I am unable to make any further comment at this stage.”

Meanwhile, a new report, presented to the council’s governing body on Thursday, showed many of its staff are struggling with the post-lockdown work environment.

The report showed the stress staff are feeling in relation to Covid-19 has increased, while their feelings of health and wellbeing have decreased.

Where to get help