Wire strikes the cause of two separate helicopter accidents

Two separate helicopter incidents are being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after both encountered wire strikes.

Both aircraft were Robinson R44 helicopters.

The first occurred on the morning of December 15, near Te Anga, west of Te Kuiti, when the helicopter’s main rotor blade struck electricity supply wires and then landed in a clearing.

The pilot was uninjured, but power was disrupted to about 18 homes.

The second was on December 16, where the pilot was conducting a spray operation on the Mahia Peninsula.

The helicopter’s skid struck wires and struck the ground heavily. The pilot received moderate injuries and is in Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

The CAA is investigating both accidents with the co-operation of the two operators involved.

A CAA spokesperson said any aircraft flying at low levels was at risk of a wire strike. Agricultural aircraft, whether fixed wing or helicopter, were especially susceptible due to the nature of the pilots’ work.

Wire strikes were preventable, but only with a well-planned safety programme to identify hazards.