Like other stranded Kiwis, Kim Vinnell will be celebrating Christmas with family over Zoom

OPINION: From my apartment in Doha, to my home in Whanganui, there are 14,528 kilometres. It’s a long way, but it didn’t feel that far… until 2020. The year Coronavirus changed all our lives forever, and I found myself fighting with strangers on the internet, defending my kiwi-ness, my loyalty, my belonging.

It didn’t, of course, start out that way.

It started with a new job, in a new city, with a new husband. After meeting in Istanbul a few years ago, and eloping in New York, Sean and I packed up our lives (and fur child) in Turkey and moved to this city built from the desert, on the tip of the Persian Gulf.

I choose to live here, but it’s not easy being so far from home. I’ve been away on and off, for almost a decade. And every day, I close my eyes and travel back; to the black sand of Kai Iwi beach, to long summer nights spent on the deck in my Dad's backyard, to Nerf battles played with my niece and nephews before we collapse on the itchy grass, breathing deep.

In a normal year, I make the trip home to do all of those things in person. This year, as we all know, was no normal year.

Which brings to me the early hours of one lockdown morning in April, and the sudden conviction that my hitherto much-loved orange couch was in fact abominable, and needed to be evicted immediately.

Supplied Last Christmas – back home with family in New Zealand.

I should explain, that this couch is in fact, beautiful. While most of our furniture is mass-produced, mid-range Ikea bargains, which I’ve come to learn are the staple of transient expats (why splurge on anything, when you’ll probably be gone in a few years?) - the orange couch will follow me forever.

It’s a ridiculous suede thing I picked up for a steal, in Istanbul. It’s the most photogenic item of furniture I’ve ever owned. It’s comfortable. It’s our dog’s favourite sleeping spot. I drink my morning coffee here and nap here after a long shift at work. I love this orange couch.

But that morning, as we prepared for my granddad Ted’s Zoom funeral, I’d never noticed quite how orange that couch really was.

So that’s how it came to pass, that while Sean tied the dog to the dining table, so she wouldn’t knock over the laptop mid funeral, I cried my way through vain attempts to minimise the orange-ness of the now obnoxious couch. There was no way around it. The background to our levitating Zoom funeral heads would be glaring, gleeful, orange.

Crying at a screen was weird, but we weren’t the only ones doing it. Because while my Grandad didn’t die of Covid, Covid stole what should have been a magnificent celebration of a great and good man.

Supplied Vinnell on air on Aljazeera

Edward James Vallely had a Queen’s Service Medal. Everyone in Whanganui knew him. He gave his time and money to charities and school boards and development committees. The biggest venue in town should’ve been overflowing. But because New Zealand was in lockdown, only 10 people were allowed in the room. Nervous funeral home staff fumbled with cameras and cords. Outside in the carpark, my brother watched the live feed from his Toyota Camry.

Only a few weeks earlier, I had received an email from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Having religiously registered with Safe Travel due to the dodgy places my job had taken me to over the years, these emails weren’t unusual. But at the time, this one seemed far-fetched.

“Transport options to return to New Zealand have reduced significantly. New Zealand citizens who wish to return home should GO NOW.”

What on earth were they talking about? This will all be over by August or September at the latest, I thought to myself. Hindsight, huh.

I left New Zealand for the first time in 2011. I had trodden the well-worn path of the young TV journo – working my way from Breakfast live-cross girl, to the serious business of 6pm reporter. Then I faced a choice. Wait a few more years, maybe even a decade, hoping for one of the two international postings offered by each of the two New Zealand networks. Or go it alone, come what may.

In the years since, I’ve been privileged to live and work in some incredible places. Covering famine and conflict in East and West Africa, met those attempting to escape it on the shores of Lampedusa. Travelled to Mosul to witness Iraq’s fight against ISIS, covered wars in Eastern Ukraine and Syria. Leaving New Zealand was a difficult, heart-wrenching decision. But to do work like this, staying sadly wasn’t an option.

Anyway, back to the trolling.

Supplied Kim Vinnell with her granddad Ted.

As the pandemic rolled on, Qatar, like New Zealand, went into lockdown. Non-essential businesses were shut, a stay at home order imposed, and mask wearing in public became mandatory. If you were caught without a mask, you faced a $NZ77,000 fine or three years in jail. That’s not to say these rules weren’t necessary – they were. But even though we followed the rules, it was too late to stem the flow of the virus in Qatar.

At one point, the country had the highest per capita infection rate in the world. The saving grace was Qatar’s well-prepared health system, young population, and extensive testing – which meant even with surging infections, the death rate remained one of the lowest globally. We, like the rest of the world, stocked up on disinfectant, latex gloves and vitamins. If we got it, we’d be ready.

It was around this time, the backlash against returning kiwis began. I honestly couldn’t believe it. My Facebook feed filled with vitriol – people saying kiwis who had decided to leave, didn’t deserve to return… especially when those at home had put in so much work to keep the country Covid free. In the apartment I had barely left in months, I bristled.

The thing is, Aotearoa runs in my veins. I get the Whanganui Boys and Girls gym club Christmas parade chant stuck in my head, for no reason, on a weekly basis (We are red, we are white, we are gymnast dynamite!). I can smell the sea-spray from Piha from the other side of the world. I ached when my brother’s partner gave birth; another precious moment missed.

The connection traverses time; from my great-grandmother Karoraina’s Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga and Ngāi Tahu whakapapa, all the way back - for better or worse - to Te Rauparaha.

The delving into my whakapapa is a new journey for me, an attempt to connect even more with my history and my home. To then be told by these armchair warriors that I wasn’t kiwi enough, that by leaving I’d also abandoned my country – felt like a taiaha to the ribs. I may have left for a season, but New Zealand is, and always will be, my home.

As the wise sage MFAT predicted many months ago, going home for Christmas is not really an option. Even if I saved to cover the quarantine costs, there’s the time factor: two weeks in quarantine on arrival, another week on my return. Plus hotel quarantine spaces in New Zealand are getting harder and harder to come by. The pandemic is the straw that broke many an expat camel back… home was calling anyway, what better time than now? I get it.

Instead, I’ll sit down to a barbecue with a side of pineapple lumps, kiwi onion dip, a packet of gingernuts (thanks for the care package, dad), and a huge amount of gratitude.

Grateful for my family, who like many other kiwis, have also had one hell of a year. My Dad with his still-struggling local cinema, my brother in the army who’ll be on Covid hotel duty come Christmas Day, my aunty who navigated my granddad’s final days at the height of the pandemic.

We’re organising another Zoom - a Christmas Day extravaganza in which we’ll all talk over each other and Dad may or may not figure out how to turn on the camera. And it will remind me, that despite the distance, the pandemic, and the trolls who say I’m a sell-out, that I very much still belong.