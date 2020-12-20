Navy ship returns to New Zealand just in time for summer

There were emotional scenes at Devonport's Naval Base on Sunday where crew onboard HMNZS Te Kaha were reunited with family and friends just before Christmas.

HMNZS Te Kaha and her crew sailed back in to Auckland after six months under Covid-19 lockdown conditions.

Te Kaha has been in Canada since 2018, receiving upgrades on its missiles, anti-ship missile decoys, sonar and underwater telephone, and torpedo defence system.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Commanding Officer Brock Symmons gets a kiss from wife Kelly and is reunited with son George and new daughter Maggie.

However, since June, the 140 officers and crew onboard have been under lockdown conditions.

On Sunday, about 800 of the ships family and friends gathered at Devonport’s Naval Base to welcome the ship’s return.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The HMNZS Te Kaha awaits docking at Devonport Naval Base after arriving from Canada.

Te Kaha announced its arrival with a rumbling 27-gun salute which was returned by the base to acknowledge the Commander of the ship.

Once berthed, the Te Kaha crew performed a haka, before the Commanding Officer's family were first on board.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Family and friends lined the Devonport Naval Base with signs and balloons eager to see their loved ones.

Brock Symmons has been away from his family for six months and missed out on the birth of his baby girl Maggie, 12 weeks ago.

Kelly Symmons, her son George and little baby Maggie were all excited to see Symmons again.

Maggie happily snoozed under the Sunday sun.

Kelly said it had been a hard six months, in which they moved house, got a new cat, and she gave birth to Maggie.

The Commanding Officer said he was grateful for his "strong wife” and was looking forward to spending time with the family.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The crew of HMNZS Te Kaha perform a haka as family and friends lined the Naval Base.

He said he also was proud of Te Kaha's crew who also underwent training on the upgraded capabilities of the ship as well as conducting sea trials.

They also carried out combined operations with the US Navy, Symmons said.

Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor and Minister of Defence Peeni Henare were also welcomed onboard to greet the returning crew.

Some have been on board for more than 1000 days while others flew over to Canada in June and have been under lockdown conditions.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF There were smiles all round as families reunited on Sunday.

Family and friends were eager to catch a glimpse of their loved ones as the ship berthed, with signs and balloons.