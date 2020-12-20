State Highway 2 reopens after driver collides with a tree in Wairarapa

A driver has suffered critical injuries after striking a tree on State Highway 2 near Greytown

State Highway 2 has reopened after a driver ran into a tree in Wairarapa, sustaining critical injuries,

Emergency services were called to State Highway 2 north of Greytown, near Hupenui Road and Ahikouka Road at 11.20am on Sunday.

It's understood the driver suffered a medical event while behind the wheel and had since been airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the driver was the only person in the car.

Police said as of 12.40pm, the highway between Carterton and Greytown in the Wairarapa was closed in both directions as the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

At just before 3pm, police said the road had re-opened.