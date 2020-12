Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and motorcycle near Whanganui. (File photo)

One person has died after a motorcycle and car crashed near Whanganui.

Police said emergency services were responding to the crash, which took place at 12.30pm on Sunday at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Watt Livingstone Rd, Westmere.

Police initially said one person was believed to have critical injuries, but at 1.40pm said one person was dead.

Diversions are in place around the crash.

More to come.