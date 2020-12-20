Illegal street racing sting - police impound 10 vehicles

Wellington police have impounded 10 cars following a two-day sting on illegal street racing. (file pic)

Police have impounding 10 vehicles after a sting on illegal street racing in the Wellington region.

Polie have targeted “anti-social drivers” over the past two days in the covert operation.

Wellington District road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said in a statement that the operation was sparked by complaints of road damage, noise and mess left behind from illegal racing.

“We intend to continue to target this behaviour and there is more work to do.”

“We will be focusing on the small minority who have little regard for road safety and the communities they are affecting with their behaviour.”