Second division winning tickets sold in Blenheim and Nelson

Two Lotto players in the top of the south won nearly $30,000 in Saturday’s draw.

Christmas celebrations will be starting early for Lotto players in Blenheim and Nelson who won nearly $30,000 in a Lotto Second Division draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Redwood Lotto in Blenheim and on-line via MyLotto in Nelson.

Eleven people won Second Division in Saturday’s draw winning $29,290 with two players also collecting Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $39,894.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Pak ‘n Save Papamoa in Papamoa and Grant Bros. in Gisborne.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.