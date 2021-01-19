Brain injury victim soothes suffering with newfound musical talent

Harpist Shellie Hanley uses her new found skills and talent to create beautiful soundscapes.

A traumatic brain injury and newfound ability to play the harp is inspiring a woman to help others who are suffering. Rachel Moore reports.

Soft, angelic lullabies echo around the neonatal unit. Premature babies sleep, monitors beep and parents doze.

Shellie Hanley, dressed in angel wings and a halo, stands tall gently playing the harp.

She developed her talent just two years ago, after suffering a fall at her home in December 2018.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Shellie Hanley playing soothing music for babies in Palmerston North Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Hanley, 53, hit her head and sustained a brain injury, causing her to lose her short-term memory. But the trauma also triggered an ability to hear and understand music.

Palmerston North Hospital lead of neurology Ivan Iniesta says gaining new abilities after a brain injury is rare but not unheard of.

When you damage one side of your brain, the neurons on the opposite side may to some extent take over and compensate for the part that is damaged.

Areas of the frontal or temporal lobes are more exposed in a traumatic brain injury. People who suffer damage on the left side of their brain may lose some of their verbal memory but find new ways of expression.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North Hospital lead of neurology Ivan Iniesta says it is rare but not unheard for an ability to be unlocked after a brain injury.

As a result, the right side of the brain, also known as ‘the creative side’, in a way takes over and can expose musical talents.

Iniesta says patients who are predisposed to certain abilities, may then be able to discover certain creative networks in their brains they were previously unable to access.

“A brain injury can lead to significant disability but may occasionally bring up capabilities that could have been hidden or inhibited.”

He says when you reach adulthood, you are less inclined to try new things instead falling into a routine with things you can already do.

“The adversity of having a brain injury may bring an opportunity to develop new skills.”

Hanley is now able to create lullabies in her head, before translating them into music she can perform.

“The part where my brain is damaged, the doctor said, is around the back of my head, the lower temporal lobe – he calls it the music centre.”

She found different forms of treatment to improve her recovery, and decided to pursue interests in nature and music.

“To play the harp, it takes two years to develop muscle memory in your fingers,” Hanley says. “It’s quite a long process, it’s one of the hardest instruments to learn.”

However, a week after receiving a harp she was composing music and preparing to perform at Kurawaka Retreat Centre in Porangahau.

“I would see my doctor for check-ups, and he said, ‘actually your neural pathways have been rewired by your harp’.”

Emboldened by her recovery, Hanley's world now revolves around music.

“My whole journey since this instrument has come into my life, is going to places where people are suffering.”

She has been playing in hospitals, hospices, dementia units, psychiatric wards and retirement homes.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Shellie Hanley learnt to play the harp after a traumatic brain injury.

Harp teacher Rod Thomas says Hanley picked up the instrument quickly, and has natural ability.

She does not read music, so Thomas taught her chords, and gave her the tools to learn by ear.

“Everything she does is intuitive. She has got a great feel for the music.”

Hanley combines melodies and sequences, and composes original music influenced by other songs and the environment.

The Palmerston North Hospital Neonatal Unit has become a regular audience – she plays to its premature babies fortnightly.

“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to play for those premature babies. They come into this world so early, and to be able to give them the gift of comfort and peace.”

Palmerston North Hospital neonates charge nurse Melissa Woodd​ says the lullabies are calming for everyone; babies, parents and staff.

“She just has a really lovely nature and the parents love it. This can be quite a stressful time so it’s nice to have something.”

Inspired by performances, Hanley wants to compose an album of lullabies.

She says she often hears music during the middle of the night and believes it is connected to a childhoodincident.

“A lot of this music is coming from a near-death experience I had when I was six-and-a-half and [almost] drowned in the Upper Hutt river.

“It was like listening to angels sing with the backing of a beautiful symphony, and it went in infinite directions, the harmonies were just phenomenal.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Hanley likes to play soothing lullabies, bringing calm to other people’s lives.

She believes music saved her life when she was under the water. The sound stopped her struggling, and she was conscious enough to hear a voice which told her to push her hand above her head.

Hanley wakes during the night and records her ideas.

“What I had to do was grab my phone and set up my harp, record on voice memo whatever it was that was coming in and then go back to bed.

“I would wake up in the morning and have no memory that I’d done that. I'd have to check my phone to see what I'd recorded.”

Her forgetfulness extends to cooking and appointments. She’s burnt five pots on the stove and struggles to turn up to meetings.

“I remember turning up to my hair appointment for the first time and it took [the hair-dresser] half an hour to de-tangle my hair, and she said, ‘when was the last time you brushed your hair Shellie?’ and I said, ‘I can’t remember’.”

Hanley has been forced to learn a whole new way of living.

“If I had to be anywhere or I had put a pot on the stove, I’d set an alarm, write a note and leave it by the phone. When the alarm went off, I’d check the note.”

She has also found rehabilitation frustrating and can struggle to make conversation.

“...having the words sit there but not being able to get them out and speak.”