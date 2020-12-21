Emergency services swarm prison after suspicious package delivered

Police are at Whanganui Prison after a suspicious package was opened on Monday.

The package was opened just after 2pm on Monday, causing emergency services to rush to the prison on Pauri Rd, Fire and Emergency spokesman Mike Wanoa said.

"A member has opened a package containing white powder, which has not been identified."

Staff were waiting for a specialised team from Trentham to arrive at the scene before action could be taken, Wanoa said.

Corrections lower north regional commissioner Paula Collins said the substance was opened by a staff member in the property office at the prison.

“We take threats to the operation of our facilities and safety of our staff extremely seriously, and have detailed protocols for dealing with incidents of this nature.”

The office was cleared and closed off, and the staff member was decontaminated and sent home.

She said the rest of the prison was operating as normal.