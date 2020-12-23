Holiday exodus out of Wellington: Traffic remains heavy with significant delays across region

Traffic is at a standstill between Waikanae Beach and Ōtaki, north of Wellington.

Traffic remains heavy across the Wellington region with delays not expecting to ease until after 6pm this evening.

An earlier crash on State Highway 1 south of Ōtaki, which has been cleared, caused significant delays both north and southbound and resulted in police asking motorists to avoid the area, unless it was urgent.

At 5.25pm, NZTA said traffic remained heavy across the region and advised motorists to delay their journeys.

Areas experiencing significant delays include State Highway 1, Pukerua Bay, where queues are back to the Plimmerton roundabout, Peka Peka, with queues back to the Waikanae Beach interchange, Te Horo to Ōtaki, where there are queues northbound from Te Horo and southbound from Forest Lakes Rd.

The queue for Hutt Rd off-ramp on SH1 is now clear and queues on SH2, Ngauranga to Petone are also now clear.

Paekākāriki Hill Rd is closed until 7pm

No one was injured in the earlier crash south of Ōtaki.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Traffic is at a standstill on State Highway 1 heading to Te Horo.

Earlier, a Stuff visual journalist heading to Te Horo said he had moved 2 kilometres over the space of an hour.

Motorist Liz Hay told Stuff they left Plimmerton roundabout about 12.45pm. By 2pm they were still “well south of Ōtaki”.

“We're from the South Island and have never experienced anything like it. There are often sections where we don't move at all.”

Another motorist, Greg Halford, said an hour and 45 minutes after leaving Wellington they were still 10km out of Ōtaki.

The NZ Transport Agency said motorists should use its holiday journey hotspots tool to work our when and where delays were expected across the entire State Highway network.