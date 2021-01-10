Ilchi Lee's New Zealand dream: Mago's castle, and a very expensive turtle

Central to Ilchi Lee’s teachings is Mago, a Mother Earth figure in South Korean mythology. The Sedona Mago Resort in the USA was Lee’s base before his move to Northland.

A group of young South Korean men bow before speaking to the camera.

"Where you can study without stress,” one of the men says in Korean. “Where I can make my dreams come true. Global Cyber University!"

Together, these men form the global sensation BTS, one of the world’s most popular music acts.

Six of the group’s seven members have attended - or currently attend - Global Cyber University, according to the online institution which was formed around a decade ago with the aim of bringing the world together.

It’s a cause of great pride for the university’s founder and long-time president, Ilchi Lee.

YOUTUBE/GLOBAL CYBER UNIVERSITY South Korean pop stars BTS seen in an advertisement for Global Cyber University.

Lee has spent his recent years in Northland, giving lectures in small rooms and tending to his forest on the outskirts of Kerikeri, which he hopes to turn into a global headquarters for adherents of his Earth Citizens philosophy.

Before he came to New Zealand, Lee led a global new age empire. Starting in his native South Korea, the mixture of ancient eastern philosophy and western neuroscience has been taught to millions of people, both formally through various school and university programmes, and informally through yoga and meditation centres.

Global Cyber University, which is expressly based on the values of “Brain Education”, the umbrella term for Lee’s teachings, has come to be known as “BTS University” for its famous graduates. More K-pop idols have since signed up,

It shows the way in which Lee’s values have become intertwined with culture. In a recent lecture, Lee said the name of the BTS album Love Yourself reflected the values of Brain Education.

Apart from education, Lee’s teachings – which broadly concern channelling energy to the brain for self-improvement – have inspired numerous for-profit and non-profit organisations. In South Korea, these are best known as Dahn World; in the US, Dahn Yoga. Nowadays, they are better known as Body and Brain.

It is unclear how much Body and Brain – or Lee himself– is worth. Lee has no official relationship with the company he founded, severing ties around a decade ago, although he remains the figurehead of the organisation in the minds of many of his followers.

He does, however, own the trademarks and licences to his teachings, and receives consulting fees, which appear to be lucrative. To obtain New Zealand residency, he was required to invest $10m; he has done that, and more.

MTV via AP South Korean musicians BTS accepting the award for best K-pop at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. The group has become one of the world’s most popular music acts.

Before he came to Kerikeri, Lee’s spiritual base was in Arizona, USA.

The town of Sedona has long been popular with new age figures due to its energy vortex sites, alleged to be a source of powerful healing energy that aid meditation and other mind-body practices.

Lee’s connections with Sedona are deep. It is where he built the resort that forms the centre of his philosophy, land he bought after its former owner, a long-dead new age figure, visited Lee in a dream. Lee has published more than 40 books, but it’s one he wrote about Sedona that is his most popular, a New York Times bestseller.

The way the resort operates gives a hint at what underpins Lee’s teaching.

Firstly, the name: Sedona Mago Resort. Central to Lee’s teachings is Mago, a Mother Earth figure in South Korean mythology. The name is also used in Kerikeri, at the Mago Holiday Park paid for by Lee, where tour groups visit.

Lee has written that 10,000 years ago, humans lived in a paradise called Mago’s Castle on the Korean peninsula. The people became corrupted, and strayed from Mago; but through the ancient teachings, rediscovered by Lee after being forgotten thousands of years earlier, people could regain their divinity.

The Sedona resort installed a 15m tall statue of Mago, depicted as a blonde, blue-eyed woman, in violation of city planning rules and to the displeasure of neighbours. It was torn down, despite a sit-in protest by Lee’s followers.

In more recent times, Lee’s philosophy has come to incorporate western techniques, particularly psychotherapy and neuroscience. These elements combined are called Brain Education.

If enough devotees or “Earth Citizens” adhere to Brain Education – Lee puts that figure at 100 million people – he says they will change the world, and potentially bring about universal peace.

Central to that goal is Lee’s Earth Village in Kerikeri, which would serve as the headquarters for the world’s Earth Citizens.

Ilchi Lee Ilchi Lee, a South Korean spiritual leader, has lived in Northland for several years.

Since moving to Kerikeri, Lee has sought to be a part of his new home, sharing his philosophy with interested locals, with reasonable success.

Among them is Charles Hohaia. A few years ago, Hohaia was out for a walk when he saw an old man stooped over, walking with a cane along the waterfront.

He thought the man was a kaumatua, so he stopped to say hello.

“I knew I was going to have something to do with this gentleman again,” Hohaia recalled of his first meeting with Lee. “Sometime later, when I met him again, I actually felt my grandfather's presence there, believe it or not.”

The men had much in common. Hohaia runs a health-based trust, with a focus on mental health and addiction issues. Lee has long had an interest in using his techniques in the health and education sectors, even starting his own research institution dedicated to studying the brain.

Hohaia and Lee became friends. Lee invited Hohaia onto his private launch, took him on a tour of the Earth Citizens Retreat, and invited him to Lee’s 70th birthday party. At one point, Lee asked Hohaia if he wanted to become a Body and Brain instructor.

“I think we just saw two people who share two similar belief systems, and started to build a relationship on that,” Hohaia said.

Hohaia was struck by how Lee showed a keen interest in mātauranga Māori, and how Māori knowledge could be incorporated into his Brain Education methodology.

Over time, Lee became more comfortable in Māori spaces. A business Lee funded that brings Brain Education adherents to New Zealand for “meditation tours” has an itinerary heavy on Māori culture, including visits to the Waitangi treaty grounds and Tāne Mahuta in Waipoua Forest.

Lee, who at first resisted being touched by strangers, was soon performing hongi. He started exploring the healing properties of the whauwhaupaku plant, and gave lectures at marae. Students of a school founded by Lee have come to New Zealand on cultural exchanges, participating in events at marae.

A common fixture at Brain Education events is a South Korean rendition of Pōkarekare Ana, a song taught to South Koreans by New Zealand soldiers fighting in the Korean War.

To Hohaia, Lee appeared to have a genuine interest in forming a bridge between his own belief system and tikanga Māori, seeing commonalities between the two.

“I know these people want to say that, is this, maybe, some sort of cult, some sort of so and so...” Hohaia said.

“I’m very clear, myself, that the things I was exposed to… the underlying principles resonated with the values and belief system that I would have come from as a Māori.”

While those familiar with Lee’s activities in Northland are complimentary, Lee and companies claimed to be associated with him have faced lawsuits in several countries, sometimes alleging cult-like conditions.

Major investigations by a range of media outlets – including Rolling Stone, CNN, Forbes and South Korean broadcaster SBS – suggested patterns of behaviour in which members are pressured for large amounts of money.

That included alleged pressure to buy a bizarre range of products, said to enhance one’s abilities and aid in Brain Education training.

Most notorious was a small turtle figurine said to provide healing energy. The turtles were sold for thousands of dollars; despite claims they were gold-plated, an investigation by South Korean news network SBS found they were made predominantly from lead.

SBS Small turtle statues said to aid healing were sold for thousands of dollars by a group associated with Dahn Yoga. An investigation by Korean broadcaster SBS found they were primarily made of lead.

Whilst the turtles are no longer for sale, there are still many products affiliated with Brain Education available for purchase online. Among them is a device called an Aura-Q, which claims the ability to determine the colour of the energy field surrounding the user. It is sold for around NZ$7000.

A selection of essential oils themed on healing chakras costs around NZ$225, as does a set of 100 cards featuring the life particle design.

Several products contain a substance called hantoryum, described as comprising “healing earth minerals and clay such as zeolite, elvan, loess, and red clay”. It is said to be included in numerous products, including the belly button healing wand, emitting healing energy as if it was sunlight.

A 25kg bag of hantoryum balls can be bought for NZ$630; you can even buy house paint containing the substance.

HSPMALL A product associated with Brain Education which costs around $400NZD. Users are encouraged to place the rings on their head to experience the five levels of Brain Education.

Lee has consistently denied the allegations.

“My teachings have helped thousands of people over many years and I am proud of that,” he said in a statement.

“The United States is a very litigious environment, but I will point out not a single suit against me or my businesses has succeeded, and these lawsuits represent a tiny minority of the many people I have helped.”

The products were “developed to help people deepen their experiences in self-healing practices,” Lee said.

While the products applied his teachings, Lee did not run the companies that sold the products, some of which were only sold in Korea, not in New Zealand, he said.

The scientific basis of some of Lee’s teachings is also unclear. In one of his many books, Lee claimed his techniques had given him the ability to cure many ailments.

“Through my personal explorations of Ki energy, I was able to reach a high level of energy control, allowing me to perform some so-called miraculous feats, such as communing with spirits, curing incurable diseases, helping paralyzed people walk, and calming mentally unstable people,” he wrote in Healing Society: A Prescription for Global Enlightenment.

Testimonials from adherents cite Lee’s teachings as contributing to their recovery from multiple sclerosis and cancer. In another book, written in the Korean language, Lee said advanced practitioners might feel their bodies rise into the air, and find themselves standing in a different spot.

When asked whether he stood by these beliefs, Lee said he had many remarkable experiences since his enlightenment in 1980, and students had experiences “that cannot be scientifically explained”.

”All mind-body training and meditation are often accompanied by extraordinary experiences," he said.

“This is a widely known fact. But if you are a seasoned meditator, you know that obsessing over such experiences will never help. The important thing is that everyone can create health, happiness, and peace for themselves and has the power to improve their own lives and the lives of their communities.”

YOUTUBE Children participating in an olympiad testing their Brain Education prowess. They are being tested on their ability to perceive colours and shapes whilst blindfolded.

Additionally, a non-profit organisation founded by Lee regularly holds an olympiad testing children on Brain Education techniques.

Among the challenges is the “Brain Window”, which posits that children can sense colours and words whilst blindfolded due to a form of heightened sensory perception.

A group associated with Lee once ran an experiment at an American university to test these supposed powers. An American statistician involved in creating the experiment – which ultimately showed no evidence the claims were true – wrote about it later: “I worry very much about the kids back in Korea who are undergoing ‘training’ in brain respiration/education methods.”

Lee told Stuff the Olympiads contained other events, but the brain window had been “exceptionally highlighted”.

“It is difficult to study new phenomena or sensations that are not well known, and it is even more difficult to fully reveal them scientifically,” Lee said about heightened sensory perception.

“Although HSP training is used as a method to induce students' meditation, it is also true that there are frequent reports that the correct answer rate is significantly higher than the theoretical probability.

“Currently, we are working together with scientists interested in this to open up all possibilities with an open mind and uncover this phenomenon.”

Lee provided a list of papers, most published in alternative medicine journals, which he cited as evidence supporting the basis of his methodology. That list is available here.

In part three, Ilchi Lee decides to live for 120 years, but runs into trouble with the authorities which puts his dream in doubt.