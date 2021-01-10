Ilchi Lee's New Zealand dream: The healing forest in Kerikeri

At the Earth Village on the outskirts of Kerikeri, 120 steps ascend through the trees.

A sign describes it as “120 steps of completion of the soul”. Each step represents a year of life; as you ascend, you are urged to reflect on your life thus far, and what lies ahead.

Upon arriving in Kerikeri, spiritual guru Ilchi Lee decided he would push the boundaries of human longevity. He wrote a book outlining his intent: I’ve Decided to Live 120 years describes the harmony he had found in Northland, and his plan to live out his days there.

The Earth Village is unfinished. According to a master plan, it would eventually include a ranch, a stadium, a conference centre and restaurant, a wellness centre, hiking trails, a woodshop and an “Earth Citizen theme park”. Its largest component would be a cabin village, comprising 360 cabins and a dormitory which could be home to hundreds of Earth Citizens at a time during their education.

“For the first time ever, an Earth Citizen Headquarters symbolic of 100 million SUN will be built on this 386-acre property,” a sign at the entrance to the village reads. “[It] will be used as a place where Earth Citizens from 120 countries around the world come to grow into Earth Citizen Leaders who are sound in body and mind.”

All of this is now in doubt. Not only does Lee face the possibility he’ll have to abandon his village, he risks losing the connections he’s made in his new home.

ILCHI LEE A sign at a trail in the Earth Village, north of Kerikeri.

The problem stemmed from his earliest forays into New Zealand.

Lee first received residency through an investor class visa, requiring he invest $10m in New Zealand.

Since arriving, he has done so, and more. Lee, or companies associated with him, have made significant property purchases in Northland.

It started with a lavish property overlooking the Kerikeri inlet, serving as Lee’s residence. Several nearby landholdings became the Mago Holiday Park.

Then came a buy-out of most of the Haruru Falls resort, a popular camping ground near Paihia. There was a property in central Kerikeri, now a Body and Brain studio; The site of the Earth Village; a local motel; a golf and archery range. All up, the properties cost more than $10m.

In addition to property, Lee has donated 10 defibrillators to the St John ambulance service, and given food parcels to families during the Covid-19 restrictions. He offered to sponsor a fundraising event for Rawene hospital, later telling the Overseas investment Office (OIO) about his interest in using Brain Education with its patients.

He proposed to give financial assistance to Northtec, the local polytechnic, and planned to donate 100 trees to a local charitable group.

Lee has subsequently received letters of support from Northland’s economic development agency, and Far North mayor John Carter; he has hosted, or had meetings with, several Northland political figures, including Labour MP and Minister for Tourism Kelvin Davis, then NZ First MP Shane Jones, and then National MP Matt King. Various locals have served as character references for Lee.

The dusty gravel road to Lee’s Earth Village is being paved, with Government funding, at a cost of around $800,000 – Lee himself believed this investment was a consequence of his business, although other tourism businesses operate on the road.

Throughout, Lee has been giving lectures, and encouraging locals to take up his philosophy: A one-man economic stimulus, building cultural connections, too

FACEBOOK Dr Lily George, a health researcher, speaking at the First Annual Earth Citizens Peace Conference.

Among the most significant of the Earth Citizens’ connections has been with local iwi, Ngātiwai.

Several years earlier, at the First Annual Earth Citizens Peace Conference – a 2017 event hosted by Lee in Kerikeri, aiming to change the world – all the speakers were South Korean or American, except one.

When Dr Lily George, a health researcher, took to the podium, she began by declaring herself an Earth Citizen.

Other speakers had given lectures, including a researcher studying whether a Korean shrub could cure cancer, an American doctor claiming emotions were a reflection of gut activity, and Lee himself, the inventor of Brain Education and founder of the Earth Citizens movement.

George’s talk was titled Healing Intergenerational Trauma through Brain Education and Belly Button Healing, and summarised her work running suicide prevention workshops for at-risk Māori youth in the Far North.

It was the third stage of a research programme which had formed in early 2015, with around $200,000 in funding from the Health Research Council and oversight from Massey University and Ngātiwai. In its first stages, it sought to explore how drama and the arts could help resolve intergenerational trauma in Māori caused by colonisation.

During that time, George attended her first Body and Brain session in Albany on Auckland’s North Shore. Something clicked; she later said the experience prompted her to incorporate Brain Education techniques into her work.

As George spoke to the festival’s attendees, a large screen behind her flashed through slides.

“Some of the activities, as you can see in the photos, involved use of the healing life wand and belly button healing,” she said. “It was just incredible.

“The first time they arrived, they were unpacking the healing life wands and turned around and the youth had formed a line and were using them to massage each other.”

Two years later, in an interview with a Brain Education-associated magazine, George further described how the methodology was incorporated into the programme.

“The Brain Education methods we used are very simple, for example, tapping the body lightly or jumping like a kangaroo” she said. “These simple movements allowed participants to focus on their bodies, letting them recognise their emotional pain.”

In the months after the festival, George left her job at a polytechnic and worked for the Earth Citizens Organisation (ECO), a charitable trust devoted to advancing the principles of Earth Citizenship, becoming one of its two trustees.

She was tasked with setting up an accredited private school in Kerikeri, teaching Brain Education. Around the same time, she also started working for Ngātiwai as a research director.

The two jobs served as a bridge; the iwi signed a memorandum of understanding with ECO, promising to work together to develop Brain Education-based programmes.

“The first step will be to train trainers who will implement the programmes in local schools,” a document describing the relationship provided to the OIO said. “Also developed will be adult programmes, possibly marae and community based.”

George – who no longer works with ECO – referred all questions to the organisation, and did not respond to a further request for comment. The planned school has not applied for accreditation, the NZQA said in a statement.

Lee told Stuff there had been “substantial steps” made towards making an application, but work was put on hold due to what he described as a “political environment that was not viable” for new private schools.

It has echoes in efforts to spread Brain Education overseas. In El Salvador, Liberia, the Philippines, and Harlem, New York, Brain Education has been introduced to schools through a non-profit foundation started by Lee, which works with teachers to incorporate the techniques in their classrooms and other community groups.

There is no evidence of a systematic attempt to replicate those programmes in the Far North. But as Lee has become a fixture in Kerikeri, his philosophy and business interests have been interwoven with the community, which has seen Brain Education pop up in ways similar to those seen overseas.

In his spare time, Tim Couling is an instructor at the Kerikeri Taekwondo club. One day, several South Korean men arrived at the club, including Man Choi, Lee’s advisor.

The men discussed Brain Education; Couling later had dinner with Lee, learning more about his methodology. It resulted in a Brain Education workshop at Okaihau Primary School, where Couling is the principal.

“It was a very enjoyable, informative, well-researched seminar which staff could automatically transfer to their classroom practice,” Couling later wrote in a letter serving as a character reference for Lee. “It is definitely something we wish to explore further”.

That did not happen, Couling told Stuff. “It was good stuff, but it wasn’t something we were going to employ as a whole school programme,” he said.

Similar workshops have been held elsewhere, including for staff members of a hotel and an auto workshop.

EARTH CITIZENS ORGANISATION A master plan for the Earth Village, north of Kerikeri.

While Lee’s empire and influence were expanding, authorities were watching closely.

In February 2016, the OIO had caught wind of the property buying spree, realising it had not given sign-off to the purchases.

During that investigation, Lee revealed to his lawyers another problem: In his residency application, he had not mentioned he was convicted of a crime in South Korea decades earlier.

The 1993 conviction related to selling herbal medicine without a licence, and giving lectures on a weekend – seemingly minor transgressions that nevertheless led to a suspended sentence.

According to Lee, he did not think the convictions had to be reported because they were wiped from his record under clean slate-like provisions. New Zealand law, however, requires any conviction be reported.

The omission made Lee liable for deportation. Documents show then-Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway suspended the deportation liability for three years, meaning Lee would not be deported as long as he did not commit further offences.

The OIO investigation was a bigger problem; not just for what it meant to Lee’s Kerikeri empire, but for what it meant to his reputation.

“Mr Lee is anxious to resolve the inadvertent breaches as soon as possible,” his lawyers told the OIO. “He is a well known figure internationally and he does not wish to have an unresolved regulatory breach which could impact his reputation.”

In a statement to Stuff, Lee reiterated the breaches were accidental.

“There were inadvertent mistakes made when I purchased the properties that I have acknowledged and tried to rectify by self-reporting to the Overseas Investment Office,” Lee said.

“I am continuing to discuss next steps with the OIO about what happens to the properties. I will continue to live and invest in the Far North and help bring jobs and visitors to this region.”

There was no dispute that Lee had made a mistake. Most of the property purchases had required OIO sign-off: No permission was sought.

Lee’s core defence was that because he did not speak English, he had relied on an advisor.

Simon Kim, a New Zealand citizen who had studied Brain Education, had wanted to introduce Brain Education to New Zealand. The former real estate agent and licenced immigration adviser in Auckland proposed meditation tours, bringing adherents of Brain Education to New Zealand on package trips.

Lee wanted to retire; he did not want to start a business in New Zealand. But he agreed to finance Kim’s plan, which is what brought him to Kerikeri. It was Kim who bought many of the properties, with Lee’s money. It was also Kim who served as Lee’s immigration advisor.

Kim told Stuff he did not necessarily dispute that he was responsible.

“Even local people, even agents or lawyers, don’t know the rules properly,” he said. “Even the agents in the Kerikeri area are very, very vague on the details of the rules.”

He had no hard feelings about his former master: “They will be valuable people in New Zealand. I am 100 per cent sure they’re not going to cause harm, they’re not going to do bad things.”

After the breaches were established, Lee applied for retroactive consent with the help of his legal team.

The OIO heard that the meditation tours had become economically indispensable in Northland. The week-long tours cost around $6500NZD, bringing thousands of international visitors to local businesses.

“These groups visit all year round, which provides critical support to the tourism sector during the shoulder and low seasons,” one Hokianga-based hotel owner wrote in support of Lee.

A bigger hurdle for Lee's application, however, was the “good character” requirement. This is a term that has no strict definition in legislation. It requires bureaucrats and government ministers to determine the virtue of a person based on whatever material they can find, predominantly submitted by the applicant, and by Google searches.

This can be a difficult exercise. In one prominent example, the US journalist Matt Lauer was deemed to be of good character even after accusations of sexual impropriety which led to the end of his broadcasting career.

Correspondence between the OIO and Lee’s lawyers show much of the agency’s questioning centred on court cases in the US alleging Lee ran a cult, which he strongly denied. Most of those cases were left without an absolute finding, leaving them unresolved.

“The concerns that arise from the United States litigation about the treatment of trainees and employees within the Dahn Yoga organisation cannot safely be disregarded,” the OIO concluded. “They raise doubt as to how Mr Lee will run his New Zealand operations and about Mr Lee’s character generally.”

Lee’s lawyers pointed out that Lee had not been convicted – or even deemed liable – for an offence of any kind.

Nevertheless, several years after the first investigation, Lee was declined retrospective consent. Ministers Eugenie Sage and David Clark both rejected the application on character grounds, echoing the recommendation from the OIO.

Lee’s future in New Zealand is now uncertain.

The OIO has yet to decide what punishment, if any, will be levied upon him. Discussions are continuing; the OIO declined to comment further.

It is possible Lee will be required to dispose of his properties, a blow to his dream for New Zealand. It is unclear how it will affect his suspended deportation liability, if it does at all.

For now, Ilchi Lee’s New Zealand dream continues: “I remain committed to developing tourism and creating jobs in the Far North and contributing to the local community,” he told Stuff.

“I really believe in the Far North and New Zealand and after this legal process is completed I plan to keep contributing to the region and country and developing [the] Meditation Tour business.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Lee has employed experienced tourism operator Koro Carman, who now provides marketing, business development, and youth mentoring services for the Earth Village.

Carman has numerous links in the local tourism industry, as general manager of Footprints Waipoua, and involvement with Whakaara Pito Mata Tourism Academy. As of December 2020, Carman has become a trustee of ECO. There are no signs Lee plans to curtail his ambition for Northland.

As he waits for a resolution, Lee has issued regular dispatches from his Earth Village, where his plan to live for 120 years.and educate 100 million Earth Citizens continues.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, he prayed that the brightness of Earth Village would help the disease go away. He walked among the trees in his healing forest, feeling their life energy. He tends to his animals; ducks, pigs, cows.

At his 70th birthday party, held at the Earth Village with many of his local friends in attendance, Lee reflected on the challenges he faced.

“New Zealand is special to me because I established the Earth Village as a place where beautiful souls can find their true value,” he wrote on Facebook to his nearly one million followers.

“This trek has not been easy for me. There have been many failures, sufferings, and hardships, but this vision is necessary for our planet. I will do my best until the end.”