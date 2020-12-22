NZ Post worker hospitalised after dog attack in Waiau Pa, south of Auckland

The rural delivery driver was attacked on Seagrove Rd In Waiau Pa.

A rural delivery driver has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog on a rural road south of Auckland.

The NZ Post employee was working on Seagrove Rd in Waiau Pa on Monday morning when they were attacked by the dog, a spokeswoman from NZ Post confirmed.

“We are supporting them as they recover,” she said.

Police and an ambulance were also called to the scene, a St John spokeswoman confirmed and one person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

The NZ Post spokeswoman said unfortunately dog attacks were something NZ Post workers had to be wary of as they were out and about working in communities all over the country.

“We regularly educate our people about what to do if they are approached by a dog, and what to do if they feel unsafe.

“The public can also help by keeping dogs in areas where they cannot reach the delivery agents, putting up signs on gateways notifying of dogs on the property, and keeping inside dogs away from agents when answering the door.”

Waiau Pa is a small town in the Franklin County area of Auckland. Less than 2000 people live in the rural community.