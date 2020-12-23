Dunedin man dies eight days after boat shed crash

A man has died in Dunedin Hospital, eight days after hitting the side of a boat shed.

Michael MacLeod, 46, died on Sunday, eight days after receiving life-threatening injuries in a crash.

The crash happened about 10pm on December 12 at Macandrew Bay on the Otago Peninsula.

Police said MacLeod lost control of his wheelchair while traversing a track, and hit the side of a boat shed.

He suffered critical injuries and was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

A friend told Stuff that MacLeod was a father of two.

He loved animals and was “bright, bubbly and kind”.

A family member wrote an online tribute: “We are all heartbroken, you have left this earth too soon.”

A police spokeswoman said the circumstances regarding MacLeod’s death were still under investigation, and the incident would be referred to the coroner.

A funeral service for MacLeod would be held on Thursday.