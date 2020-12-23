Dunedin man dies eight days after boat shed crash
A Dunedin man who hit the side of a boat shed in his wheelchair has died in Dunedin Hospital.
Michael MacLeod, 46, died on Sunday, eight days after receiving life-threatening injuries in a crash.
The crash happened about 10pm on December 12 at Macandrew Bay on the Otago Peninsula.
Police said MacLeod lost control of his wheelchair while traversing a track, and hit the side of a boat shed.
READ MORE:
* Man suffers critical injuries in wheelchair crash
* Two people swept off rocks on Otago Peninsula
* Ken McIntosh was told his spinal fluid leak would clear up - it didn't
He suffered critical injuries and was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.
A friend told Stuff that MacLeod was a father of two.
He loved animals and was “bright, bubbly and kind”.
A family member wrote an online tribute: “We are all heartbroken, you have left this earth too soon.”
A police spokeswoman said the circumstances regarding MacLeod’s death were still under investigation, and the incident would be referred to the coroner.
A funeral service for MacLeod would be held on Thursday.
Stuff