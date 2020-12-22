Passengers told to run from plane after unknown fumes found in cabin

Passengers were told to run 100m from the plane once it landed at Hawke’s Bay Airport after unknown fumes were discovered in the cabin, a passenger said. (File photo.)

A plane at Hawke’s Bay airport was evacuated on Tuesday night after reports of unknown fumes inside the cabin.

Emergency services were called to the airport to meet the flight from Auckland, which was due to land about 8.20pm.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mike Wanoa said three crews responded after reports of unknown fumes in the cabin.

All the passengers onboard were evacuated immediately after the plane landed.

READ MORE:

* Come fly with me, a look at New Zealand's smaller airlines: Air Napier

* Car fire in South Taranaki suspected to have been deliberately lit

* Smoke on Air New Zealand plane at Auckland airport sees aircraft evacuated

* Full-scale alert at Wellington Airport after leaking bleach bottle fills plane cabin with fumes



A passenger on the flight told Stuff a quick landing was required after the fumes were located in the cabin while the plane was still in the air.

Passengers had to quickly evacuate, leaving their hand luggage behind, and were told to run 100m from the plane, she said.

Wanoa said FENZ crews conducted a gas detection test, but nothing was identified and the incident was left with Air New Zealand shortly after 9pm.

A police spokeswoman said they attended the incident to support FENZ.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.