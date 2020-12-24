Sailor reunites with son on Christmas Eve after travelling solo from Caribbean to see him

Dmitry Pelevin has reunited with his son, Andre, at Auckland's Gulf Harbour after months at sea sailing from the Caribbean to New Zealand just in time for Christmas.

After sailing 7000 nautical miles solo at sea, Dmitry Pelevin has finally touched down on New Zealand soil. He arrived Christmas Eve, to the outstretched arms of his seven-year-old son Andre.

Pelevin has been sailing from the Caribbean for the past two months. Having not seen his son for nine months and Covid-19 restricting air travel, Pelevin made the decision that sailing to New Zealand solo – despite no experience doing it – was the only way he would see his son in time for Christmas.

Pelevin, who had been living in Russia, cleared customs in Opua, Northland where he was administered a Covid-19 test, returning a negative result. Quarantining at sea for more than two weeks meant he was permitted to enter the country.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dmitry Pelevin sailed to New Zealand to spend Christmas Day with son Andre.

Pelevin pulled into Auckland's Gulf Harbour Marina on Thursday afternoon after completing the final leg of his trip, from the Bay of Islands, to a crowd of family and media.

Ex-wife Olga and Andre were eagerly awaiting his arrival at the marina, armed with chocolates and cake to surprise him.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Andre waits for his father, who was originally meant to come back to New Zealand for his birthday in October.

Pelevin's return was delayed, originally having planned to be home for Andre’s birthday on October 17.

Even on Thursday, bad weather and a few other hiccups with the last leg of the journey saw him arrive later than expected.

Pelevin told Stuff it had been a long and challenging journey, having spent two months at sea.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dmitry Pelevin sailed into Auckland's Gulf Harbour after months at sea.

“The last bit was the most tricky, because cyclone season has already arrived. I was squeezed between the cyclones, one passed behind me for a couple of days. I was very lucky with the weather all the way.

“I had some problems with the boat. My engine was broken just after the departure from Panama, so from there to Tahiti I was almost doing it without an engine. I had my main sail torn off, so I was sailing with just one sail.”

Andre was pleased to have his dad back, saying he is nice and gives him presents.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Son Andre and ex-wife Olga were waiting at the marina for Dmity Pelevin’s arrival on Christmas Eve.

Olga said she and Andre had been counting down the days until Pelevin arrived.

“We were sad when he didn’t make his birthday, and were really worried he wouldn’t be here in time for Christmas, so this is great. He made it just in time.”

“Andre will be staying on the boat with his dad tonight, and he’s pretty excited. He’s never seen inside the boat before, so he’s really looking forward to seeing how it all works.”

Pelevin had plans to take his son fishing over summer, and look for work.