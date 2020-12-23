Three Lotto players $333,000 richer just in time for Christmas

Three Lotto players won First Division on Wednesday night (file photo).

Three people who bought their tickets in Auckland have won “an early Christmas present”, claiming $333,000 each in Lotto First Division in Wednesday night’s draw.

The lucky winners bought their tickets from Pak N Save in Silverdale, New World Stonefields and online in Auckland.

The winning numbers were 38, 27, 26, 34, 25, 19. The Powerball was 8 and the Bonus Ball 11.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $18 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Northland who won $200,000.

A further 11 players won $27,589 each with Lotto Second Division.

The organisation is now running a Christmas promotion which would see Lotto players in the draw to win over 200 extra prizes.

The promotion would run until December 26 for Lotto Triple Dip ticket holders.