Three Lotto players $333,000 richer just in time for Christmas
Three people who bought their tickets in Auckland have won “an early Christmas present”, claiming $333,000 each in Lotto First Division in Wednesday night’s draw.
The lucky winners bought their tickets from Pak N Save in Silverdale, New World Stonefields and online in Auckland.
The winning numbers were 38, 27, 26, 34, 25, 19. The Powerball was 8 and the Bonus Ball 11.
Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $18 million.
Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Northland who won $200,000.
A further 11 players won $27,589 each with Lotto Second Division.
The organisation is now running a Christmas promotion which would see Lotto players in the draw to win over 200 extra prizes.
The promotion would run until December 26 for Lotto Triple Dip ticket holders.
Stuff