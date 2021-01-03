Tourism downturn leads to new app helping highlight local businesses

With careers crashing and businesses bombing due to Covid-19, some Kiwis have forged new futures. JO MCKENZIE-MCLEAN meets tourism operator turned tech entrepreneur Nigel Hobbs, who has created opportunities for other “Covid victims”.

A small team of high-energy “Go Local ninjas” sit around a café table in Queenstown laughing about the past year of dashed dreams and new ventures.

Kalena Stosser, originally from Nelson, is meant to be in Italy studying gelato making. Her flights were booked, and she was ready to fly out in May for the two-year experience.

Kendra Stronach lost her job at Walter Peak as a food and beverage team leader and was working as a cleaner at Coronet Peak when her path crossed with Nigel Hobbs.

Hobbs was on the hunt for “Covid victims” to help him with a new business venture – a localised search and discovery platform called Go Local.

“The idea behind Go Local was to give a new platform for small to medium-sized businesses to be able to be found easily and not have to compete in the myriad of – for example – Google search, Wikipedia pages, blogs, and do it cost effectively,” he said.

“We are trying to build a community basically where New Zealand can have its own localised search platform. Right now that doesn't exist.”

Hobbs and a friend who was struck in Italy developed the idea for the app during New Zealand’s lockdown.

“The world was really good in February – through my lens. Every day I would wake up and I would feel there was something positive to celebrate,” he said.

“But when it fell to pieces and lockdown happened and borders were closed, I had this realisation everything I was doing was reliant on international tourists. I have never, ever thought that would be a problem.”

Not one to sit around, he got to work.

“I would work from 7am to 7pm and the co-developer would take over for the night shift. We did that consecutively for 21 days and built it in three weeks.”

His core businesses were still running, but the revenue for one was down 95 per cent.

“If we didn’t have the other tourism businesses to support it, we would have to close it down.

“Go Local has kept me positive and made me get out of bed at 6am.”

The app had already attracted 1000 businesses and they planned to take Go Local to Auckland very soon, where they were already making inroads.

“Some businesses that don’t have a website can have a profile on Go Local – it becomes their business profile. We are also unearthing businesses that no-one knows about.

Everyday services could also be found, along with tours, activities, accommodation and eateries.

A “surprise me” function would be added this month.

“If you can’t decide where to go you shake your phone and it will pick one for you. People get sick of making decisions ... We are constantly trying to find ways to create a helpful app.”