Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by van in Avondale, West Auckland

Police are investigating after van hit a pedestrian in Avondale on Thursday morning.

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after they were hit by a van that careened off the road and into a house in Auckland’s West this morning.

The van hit a parked car, before hitting a pedestrian and crashing into a house on Great North Rd, in Avondale, a police spokesperson said.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The crash was reported just after 9.30am on Thursday.

The Serious Crash Unit is in scene with cordons in place on Great North Rd, near Beatrix Street.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.