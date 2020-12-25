Northland house fire destroys everything family owns just before Christmas

A couple who lost everything in an early-morning house fire three days before Christmas are going through a rollercoaster of emotions, between being grateful to be alive to grieving for their loss.

Susan Reynolds and partner Shane, who does not want his last name used, ran from their Northland house to escape smoke from the inferno on Tuesday morning.

They had only been living in the rental property, in Moerewa’s Hautapu Rd, for a couple of months and had not yet organised contents insurance.

Supplied The fire almost completely destroyed the house in Northland's Moerewa.

But Reynolds believed smoke alarms installed by their electrician landlord saved their lives from the “insane” heat and smoke.

When she woke up, all she could hear was the noise of the fire, which she believes started on their back deck.

Supplied Susan Reynolds hoped some of her clothes would have been saved in her bedroom, but she found them melted together.

“I could hear crazy weird banging, scratching and crashing noises,” she said.

Reynolds was grateful she had her handbag and phone by her bed, as it was all she was able to grab before rushing out the front door.

“The smoke chased me out and it was only then that I heard the smoke alarms, because the noise of the fire was so loud.”

Supplied The fire was so hot it melted the rain water tank and nearby vehicles.

Shane saw the fire burning the back deck and watched the doors to the deck explode inwards before he also made a hasty exit.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said five fire trucks from Kerikeri and Kaikohe battled the blaze, after receiving multiple calls, but the fire was too well involved for anything to be saved.

The fire was accidental, as a result of a fish smoker on the deck, the spokesperson said.

Supplied The fire service had multiple call-outs to the early-morning fire, as many Moerewa residents could see it.

Reynolds said the pair lost everything they own, from Christmas presents and food, to all their clothes, furniture and Shane’s speciality deep-sea fishing rods.

Shane’s ute sustained a melted bumper and headlights just from being parked outside the house as it burned.

But the couple have been humbled by donations coming in, including more than $6000 raised on a Givealittle page set up by Reynolds’ daughter Manning Reynolds.

“They’ve been so generous – someone’s given us $500, it’s just amazing.”

Neighbours, family and their landlord have given clothes and vouchers, and Reynolds has also been supported by the Bay of Islands College community, where she works as a counsellor.

“The waves of grief keep coming to us because we keep thinking of all the stuff we’ve lost ... But we’re just feeling so grateful to people who have been so, so kind to us.”