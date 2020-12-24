Whakaari eruption: Royal Caribbean action aims to stop survivors' lawsuits

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

The cruise company Royal Caribbean has reportedly launched legal action against some survivors of the deadly Whakaari eruption.

The company has applied to the Australian federal court, according The Guardian, asking for a ruling that would stop victims and their families from suing in the United States, where its headquarters is based.

Many of the 47 people on the island at the time of the eruption were from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean.

READ MORE:

* GNS Science, White Island Tours included in 13 WorkSafe prosecutions over Whakaari/White Island eruption

* Rescue crews admit they waited too long to help survivors, one year on from volcano disaster

* Whakaari/White Island burn victim's daily routine includes face masks, stacks of moisturiser and a mouth retractor



Twenty-two people lost their lives either on the island or later succumbing to their injuries after the volcano erupted on 9 December last year.

American couple Ivy and Paul Reed, who were burned in the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members, separately launched legal action against the company this year.

SILVERSEA/Supplied The cruise company Royal Caribbean has reportedly launched legal action against some survivors of the deadly Whakaari eruption.

The Guardian reported the cruise line filed an application last week.

It said the company claimed a clause in the contract meant legal action was restricted to Australian courts.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.