Two killed after car hits bridge in West Auckland on Boxing Day

Police said initial indications were that a car struck a bridge on Triangle Rd, Henderson.

Two people have died following a serious crash in West Auckland on Boxing Day.

Police say the crash was reported around 5.55am and happened on Triangle Rd, between Lincoln Rd and Waimumu Rd, in Henderson.

Initial indications from the scene were that a car struck a bridge, police said.

Two other people were also injured as a result of the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been at the scene and the road remains closed between Lincoln Road and Waimumu Road.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Triangle Rd remains closed between Lincoln and Waimumu Rd while the serious crash unit investigates.

It follows another crash on Christmas Day in south Auckland, where two people died when a car hit a power pole on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd in Clevedon, at around 7.30pm.

The incident brought power lines down and a scene examination was conducted.

Inspector Jason Homan said it was the second serious crash involving one car in the Counties Manukau area on Christmas Day.

“In both crashes, high speed appears to have been a factor,” Homan said.

“We don't want to see any more lives lost this holiday period. We are pleading with people to slow down, wear your seatbelts, and don't drive if you've been drinking or are fatigued.”

Waka Kotahi NZTA is predicting record numbers of Kiwis will be out and about on New Zealand roads post-Christmas day, causing congestion and delays on state highways to and from traditional holiday spots.