Campers, trampers urged to pack a smoke alarm

These tips provide the most common freedom camping mistakes we see and how we’ve avoided them.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Fire and Emergency is calling on campers heading to the beach and into the great outdoors, to pack a smoke alarm along with their sleeping gear.

Pete Gallagher, the National Fire Risk advisor, says hanging a smoke alarm in a tent or caravan is quick and easy - and they're light to carry in a pack.

"This is an essential life safety device. This isn't taking a queen-sized water bed on your camping trip. This is about a life safety feature that is going to keep you, your family and loved ones safe."

HighwayStarz Smoke alarms are a good item to pack if you're going camping, Fire and Emergency says.

Gallagher says smoke alarms mounted on velcro can be taken down to cook, but should always be put back up once cooking fumes clear.

He says anywhere people sleep, there should be a smoke alarm.

