Merry Christmas - Lotto player wins $18m in Boxing Day draw

A Lotto player from Oamaru has scooped an incredible $18.25m prize following Saturday night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Waitaki in Oamaru and is made up of $18 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Three other Lotto players also won $250,000. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Four Square Matarangi in Whitianga, on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga, and at Countdown Church St in Timaru.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion with more than 300 extra prizes was also drawn, including one prize of $1 million cash, five Jaguar I-PACE SE vehicles (+ORC) and 300 prizes of $5000 cash.

A player from Auckland won the top promotion prize of $1 million. The winning $1 million voucher was sold at Mountain Rd Pricecutter in Auckland.

The winning numbers were Lotto: 01, 07, 11, 16, 21, 38, bonus 02.

The Powerball number was 05.