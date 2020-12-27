Long queues form outside of Auckland, Wellington as holiday traffic continues

Due to holiday congestion there are significant northbound delays on SH1 between Peka Peka and Otaki in Wellington.

Motorists face heavy traffic as people escape Auckland and Wellington for the New Year’s break.

Long queues of cars could be seen on Auckland’s southern motorway, near Greenlane, as people left the city on Sunday.

Congestion was also expected to be heavy for northbound traffic on State Highway 1, between Puhoi and Wellsford.

One motorist sent photos of a traffic queue leading up to the Coromandel Peninsula turn-off, south of Auckland.

NZTA/Supplied Traffic heading north on Auckland’s southern motorway near Greenlane is heavily congested.

In Wellington, congestion was building in the northbound sections of State Highway 1 between Peka Peka and Ōtaki. Traffic had also slowed between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki on Sunday.

One motorist, Sigrun Grice, said traffic at Waikanae heading north was at a standstill, and Google Maps reported it would take 1 hour and 10 minutes to drive the 17km from Waikanae and Otaki.

“We had a reasonably good run from Plimmerton to Waikanae, but now the traffic is gridlocked and hardly moving.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Northbound traffic is becoming congested between Peka Peka and Otaki

“Can’t work out why it stops completely like this - it should keep moving, albeit slowly.”

Motorists should expect delays until December 30, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warned.

The NZ Transport Agency said motorists should use its holiday journey hotspots tool to work out when and where delays were expected across the entire State Highway network.

Irenee Stewart/Supplied Traffic is crawling at an estimated 1-2 kmh per hour near Cambridge.

Holiday road toll

Four people have died during the holiday road toll period on roads across Auckland.

Two people died after a car crashed into a power pole in south Auckland at 7.30pm on Christmas Day.

Two more people died in the early hours of Boxing Day when their car hit a bridge in West Auckland.

The number of deaths on New Zealand roads in 2020 up to December 25 stands at 312, 34 of them in the Auckland region. The road toll for 2019 was 349.

Over Labour Day weekend, eight people died, the highest road toll for the holiday in nearly a decade.

By contrast, there were zero deaths over the Easter weekend when the country was in lockdown, just the second time that has been recorded.

During last year's summer holiday period there were four deaths and 353 injuries on New Zealand roads.

The road toll period goes until 6am on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.