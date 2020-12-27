Roads out of Auckland, Wellington busy as holiday traffic continues

A proposed congestion charge for motorists in central Auckland is being welcomed by road users who have waited years for a solution to the city's traffic woes.

Motorists face heavy traffic as people escape Auckland and Wellington for the New Year’s break.

Long queues of cars could be seen on Auckland’s southern motorway, near Greenlane, as people left the city on Sunday.

Congestion was also expected to be heavy for northbound traffic on State Highway 1, between Puhoi and Wellsford.

NZTA/Supplied Traffic heading north on Auckland’s southern motorway near Greenlane is heavily congested.

In Wellington, congestion was building in the northbound sections of State Highway 1 between Peka Peka and Ōtaki. Traffic had also slowed between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki around lunchtime on Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Shoppers fill up malls, shopping centres and hardware stores on Boxing Day

* Four deaths on Auckland roads spark warning to drivers: Be careful

* Two people dead after car hits power pole in south Auckland



Motorists should expect delays throughout the next couple of days, until December 30, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warned.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Northbound traffic is becoming congested between Peka Peka and Otaki

Four people have died during the holiday road toll period on roads across Auckland.

Two people died after a car crashed into a power pole in south Auckland at 7.30pm on Christmas Day.

Two more people died in the early hours of Boxing Day when their car hit a bridge in West Auckland.

The number of deaths on New Zealand roads in 2020 up to December 25 stands at 312, 34 of them in the Auckland region. The road toll for 2019 was 349.

Over Labour Day weekend, eight people died, the highest road toll for the holiday in nearly a decade.

By contrast, there were zero deaths over the Easter weekend when the country was in lockdown, just the second time that has been recorded.

During last year's summer holiday period there were four deaths and 353 injuries on New Zealand roads.

The road toll period goes until 6am on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.