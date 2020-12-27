Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Gordonton, near Hamilton

Police are investigating a serious crash on Gordonton Rd where a pedestrian has been struck by a car, and has suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Graham Road, Gordonton.

The crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred around 11:05am.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police had been responding to reports of a serious assault near the scene prior to the crash happening.

No vehicles were understood to have been involved in that assault, she said.

The crash happened at 11.05am on Graham Rd, near Gordonton Rd. Police quickly set up traffic diversions near the scene.

The police were unable to confirm any details about the victim, what kind of injuries she had suffered, what kind of car was involved, whether, the driver of the car known to the victim, or if any charges were likely to be laid.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and traffic controls had been put in place. Police media advisers were not able to confirm whether that was still the case soon after 2pm.