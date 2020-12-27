Couple run for cover as tornado tears through glass house ahead of hail storm

The owners of a popular fruit and vegetable shop in Motueka had to run for cover as a “mini tornado” tore through their glass house minutes before a freak hail storm.

Victoria Gardens Fruit and Vege owners Peter and Caroline Pomeroy were outside preparing for Saturday’s hail storm when they had to take shelter in a shipping container from flying shards of glass.

Peter Pomeroy told Stuff on Sunday he felt lucky to have survived the tornado, which came “out of the blue” just minutes before the hail storm which swept across Tasman, hitting Motueka particularly hard, with dozens of homes and businesses affected.

LUZ ZUNIGA Friends and family arrived on Sunday to help with the clean-up.

The Pomeroys took shelter in a shipping container near the chicken coop, where they stored a few tonnes of chicken feed and other material. Pomeroy had to hold the door closed while his wife braced herself against the walls.

“I managed to hold the door closed, but the thing just moved around us, the tornado was rumbling it around. It didn't lift it, but it moved it around.”

The shipping container was moved about 5 centimetres off the base it stood on.

LUZ ZUNIGA Victoria Gardens owner Peter Pomeroy said he and his wife were lucky to be beside the shipping container when the tornado hit.

Pomeroy said the whole thing lasted about 30 seconds, but it was absolutely terrifying, and Caroline, still recovering from a recent surgery, was injured in the rush to shelter and during the storm.

“I'm just lucky I got to wake up and cuddle my wife this morning,” Pomeroy said.

He said while they were out he could see it coming, but didn't know what it was at first.

“Over this [shipping] container I could see plastic stuff just wafting around up high ... then there was a whole lot of stuff below it, then the wind hit.”

Pomeroy said he was grateful the pair were still out by the chicken coop when the tornado struck, as their usual pathway back to the house was right beside the glass greenhouse, which was shattered and spread hundreds of metres by the wind.

PJ Muir Hail in Motueka, Boxing Day 2020.

“We had neighbours telling us they saw it, they said it was like watching a movie. It just went down and then everything went up after it. They thought their own windows were breaking, and then they realised it was glass from our [green]house falling from the sky.”

He said a set of doors blown off an outbuilding had landed on their neighbour’s car, another was scattered through their own land, and there was glass everywhere.

“Four houses down they've got it, about 120 metres away.”

Friends and family were already getting on with the clean-up, clearing out as much glass as they could to make the place safe to work on for the rebuilding phase. He said he was overwhelmed by the support shown by the community.

“I’ve had to turn them away for health and safety because of all the glass, but just knowing they’re there has been incredible.”

He said his entire crop of tomatoes was a write-off, tens of thousands of dollars worth, since there could be glass shards in the fruit, and their fruit and veg shop had to close temporarily, waiting for electrical assessment after flooding from the hail storm.

Victoria Gardens/Supplied The entire crop of tomatoes from Victoria Gardens will have to be destroyed, as all of them are at risk of glass shards hidden in the fruit, Pomeroy said.

Their Victoria Gardens business was just one hit by the severe and sudden hail storm that had damaged fruit, hops, and businesses throughout Motueka township and the wider region.

Motueka Fruit Growers Association president Richard Clarkson said there were likely some growers who had lost between 80 and 100 per cent of their crops.

“It's devastating, that's for sure. A minimum of 50 per cent of the crop has been destroyed in the region.”

Climate change is expected to bring more powerful storms and more severe flooding, as warmer temperatures make New Zealand's climate more turbulent.