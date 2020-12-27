Hotel pokes holes in roof with pool cue to stop it collapsing in hail storm

Motueka orchards faced with a "pick-what-you-can" summer, with the rest likely being made into juice.

The economic effects of a 20-minute hail storm in Motueka will linger long after the initial clean-up is done.

The region was hit with a sudden and intense hail storm on Boxing Day afternoon, part of a storm sweeping up the country, and within minutes roofs were collapsing, buildings were flooding, and entire crops of fruit were destroyed.

The Hotel Motueka, recently re-roofed, could not withstand the onslaught, with water pouring from the ceiling within minutes of the storm hitting.

LUZ ZUNIGA Vincent Sibbald poked holes in the roof of The Hotel Motueka with pools cues to stop it collapsing under the weight of the hail stones, but it collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

General manager Vincent Sibbald used pool cues to break holes in the ceiling, hoping to alleviate some pressure and prevent total collapse.

The restaurant and bar stayed open during the storm, with one section of the building holding up alright while the rest flooded.

Sibbald moved diners into the driest spots and turned out lights where there was water pouring in.

“As soon as I saw the water coming through onto the carpet, I got out a bottle of detergent because if it's going to be wet I might as well clean it.”

LUZ ZUNIGA Fire crews help shop owners in Motueka assess the damage from a sudden summer hail storm on Boxing Day.

There was no saving the situation, though, as the ceiling he tried to save completely caved in on Sunday afternoon.

He said there had been an outpouring of community support, which he was touched by, but he asked for people to think about the local fruit-growers

“We're wet, but the ones I feel for are the orchardists. Those guys supply so much for this community. Our message to the community is no matter how you do it, try to find a way to support those guys.

“They're the ones that are going to hurt from this for a long time.”

PJ Muir The hail fell for less than an hour, but at such ferocity that it quickly built up on roads and rooftops, collapsing some and leaving a trail of destruction across the region’s orchards.

Motueka Fruit Growers Association president Richard Clarkson said the storm would have done millions of dollars worth of damage to the industry, but it would take two or three weeks to fully assess.

“We [fruit growers] only have one chance to make our money, and that's when we pick and sell our fruit,” he said.

“It's devastating, that's for sure. A minimum of 50 per cent of the crop has been destroyed in the region. For some [orchardists] it's closer to 80 to 100 per cent. It would be nice to say everyone is in a good space, but we're not.”

LUZ ZUNIGA Richard Clarkson, President of the Motueka Fruit Growers Association, said the hail had been “devastating”, taking out much of this year’s crop and damaging new growth for next year.

He said depending on the crop, the damage could linger into next season’s growth. He said some kiwifruit orchards had new canes, next year’s fruiting prospects, had been stripped, and in his own apple orchard leaves had been shredded and new growth sections damaged.

He said the random nature of the storm meant there were sections of the road where orchards on one side were completely destroyed, while on the other there was no sign a storm had even passed through.

Johny O'Donnell, of Project Kōkiri, the combined Nelson Tasman regional Covid-19 economic recovery project, said he had been checking in with orchardists around the region on Sunday.

Chris Drummond/Supplied Fruits were bruised and cut by the hail, leaving them unsellable at worst or viable only for much less profitable juice products at best.

He said it was hard to give a big-picture outlook for the region as the storm had hit properties seemingly at random, leaving some extensively damaged and others apparently completely unscathed, and that for many it would take at least a week to assess the damage.

“Our heart goes out to the growers, it's been a challenging year for all of us and they've carried us through it,” he said.

LUZ ZUNIGA The hail storm hit fruit growers hard, damaging crops and leaving potentially millions of dollars worth of damage in its wake.

“I don’t want to group them all together, but the ones we’ve heard from have definitely been affected, and at the serious end of the scale.

“Certainly what we've heard is lower Moutere, Motueka, and Riwaka are pretty much devastated.”

He said this, coming on the tail-end of a “really economically challenging year” and just ahead of “what was going to be a great harvest”, was a blow for the region.

“It proves why we can’t be complacent,” he said.

Motueka Community Board chairman Brent Maru said he was “born and bred” in Motueka and had never seen anything like the hail storm that battered the region on Boxing Day.

Virginia Woolf/Nelson Mail Community Board chairman Brent Maru said the community was banding together, but the storm was a blow for the region after a "challenging" year. “Goodbye 2020, I say.”

“That intensity and duration, I've never seen anything like it. It was surreal,” he said.

Maru said seeing stories from those seriously affected, like the Pomeroys from Victoria Gardens Fruit and Vege, were “just heartbreaking”, but the community would band together to pull through.

“The offers of help from our community to people affected is strong," he said.

“Goodbye 2020, I say.”