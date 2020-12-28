Matakana Festival organisers 'deeply saddened' by man's death, cause remains unconfirmed

Red Rum Touring, which organises the Hidden Valley Festival, said its heartfelt condolences were with the man's family. (File photo)

Organisers of an Auckland music festival say they are “deeply saddened” by the sudden death of a festival-goer.

The man, in his 20s, suffered a “medical event” at the Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana on Sunday evening, police said.

However, the cause of the man’s death has still not been confirmed.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman Lincoln Davies said its paramedics were called to the incident about 6.34pm, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“CPR was in progress when the crew arrived, but unfortunately he couldn’t be revived.”

The type of medical event the man suffered remains unknown.

In a statement, festival organisers Red Rum Touring said their heartfelt condolences were with the man’s whānau.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our Hidden Valley attendees.

“As a live music festival that prides itself on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all, we are devastated by this tragic event.”

The safety and wellbeing of festival-goers, musicians, staff, security and support team was the number one priority, the statement continued.

Organisers would continue to work alongside police and local authorities on “supporting this sensitive matter with utmost respect.”

“Our thoughts, respect and aroha remains with the family of the deceased at this time.”

There were five paramedics and two ambulances on site between 3pm-12am during the festival.

Tickets have sold out each year since the festival launched in 2016.

The festival typically kick-starts the summer festival season and boasts being the first festival to go ahead after Christmas.

This year, performers at the festival included Alison Wonderland, Dimension, Sub Focus, The Upbeats featuring MC Tali, Montell2099, Sachi and Lee Mvtthews.