Rare white kiwi, Manukura, dies following surgery

Manukura the white kiwi, who was hatched at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre in 2011, has died.

Pūkaha wildlife centre is mourning the death of a rare white kiwi.

Manukura, the female North Island brown kiwi, which hatched at the Wairarapa centre in 2011 and gained national attention for its covering of white feathers, died following surgery on Sunday.

Emily Court, Pūkaha’s general manager, said staff first noticed Manukura had not been eating and was losing weight in early December. She was taken to Wildbase Hospital, Massey University’s wild animal veterinary practice in Palmerston North.

Vets performed an operation to remove an infertile egg that had become stuck inside Manukura. Further surgery could not save the bird.

Court said yesterday was one of the saddest days the wildlife centre had ever experienced.

“Manukura is very much a part of the Pūkaha family, and we have always felt so blessed to have Manukura to help us to tell the Aotearoa’s conservation story.”

Manukura became an ambassador for Pūkaha, conservation and tourism in Wairarapa. Her popularity with the public spawned a Facebook page, soft toys, children’s books and other memorabilia.

Manukura was the first of three white kiwi hatched at Pūkaha during the 2011-2012 breeding season. There are records of white kiwi in the wild, but they are rare.

When Manukura was hatched, her arrival was hailed as a blessing by local iwi Rangitāne o Wairarapa who saw her as a unifying symbol, and a signal to help guide their future relationship with Pūkaha. Tribal elders gave her with her name, which means “of chiefly status”.

Rangitāne kaumatua Mike Kawana said the iwi was saddened to head of the bird’s death.

Manukura’s white feathers were a result of a partial loss of skin pigmentation – this trait is called leucism, which is often misidentified as albinism.

In 2010, 30 North Island Brown Kiwi were translocated from Te Hauturu-o-To Little Barrier Island to top up the wild population at Pūkaha. White kiwi had been known to exist on the island, and a breeding pair, neither of which were white, carried the recessive gene that resulted in Manukura.

North Island brown kiwi are one of the most common kiwi species. They are found in Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, East Coast/Hawkes Bay and parts of Taranaki, as well as at captive breeding centres.