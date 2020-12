A person has died following a serious crash in Pahīatua on Tuesday morning. (file pic)

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a serious crash in Pahīatua​ on Tuesday morning.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash in Tararua just before 5am on Nikau Rd.

The injured person was airlifted to hospital.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area as diversions are in place.

The serious crash unit were in attendance.