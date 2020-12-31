Man ordered to leave NZ after messages to escorts cast doubt on relationship

A man has lost an appeal against deportation after admitting to sending explicit messages to sex workers. (File photo)

A man’s bid to stay in New Zealand has been rejected after officials heard he messaged escorts while allegedly in a committed relationship.

The 28-year-old, a citizen of India, has been in New Zealand since 2012 on a series of student visas.

In 2019, he made an application for a partnership work visa, based on his relationship with a New Zealand citizen.

But when the couple was interviewed by officials in February this year, doubts arose about the “genuineness and stability of the partnership.”

The application was rejected and the man became liable for deportation. He then appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

The tribunal’s recently-released decision shows the man, identified only as JS, claimed to have been in a relationship with his partner since 2015.

The man said he had visited an escort, but his partner was OK with it. (File photo)

He had admitted in the February interview to sending sexually explicit texts to escorts, but that had been done “merely out of fun”, he said.

His partner had not objected when she learned he had met an escort, as the couple was “mature” enough to handle the situation and it is not illegal to “go to such places”, JS said.

The pair claimed Immigration New Zealand was prejudiced because they come from different cultures and races – she is of Cook Islands descent – and they were “trapped” with interview questions designed to show their relationship was not genuine.

However, the tribunal took another view.

“In making the claim that the appellant is entitled to contact escorts, the couple have overlooked, or failed to understand, the importance of demonstrating that their partnership is exclusive of others,” its decision said.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi talks to Radio Tarana's Sanjesh Narain about visa extension priorities during Covid-19. (Published on September 24)

“The tribunal cannot be satisfied that the couple’s partnership is genuine, stable and likely to endure.”

The tribunal also rejected the claim Immigration NZ showed any unfairness or bias towards the couple, saying officials often interviewed couples from different backgrounds.

It noted JS’ partner, who is taking medication for anxiety and depression, has said her “entire life is at stake” if he is made to leave New Zealand.

However, “with the assistance of her loving and supportive parents and wider family, she will be helped to come to terms with this”, it said.

The tribunal declined the appeal, meaning JS must leave New Zealand within 28 days of the decision or be deported.

It noted there are currently few flights to India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and recommended he contact the High Commission of India in New Zealand to express interest in a repatriation flight.

Otherwise, a temporary visa could be arranged until a flight can be secured, the decision said.