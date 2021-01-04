Rat trapping network helping offshore island's endangered seabird survival

Rat trappers (from left) Tane Manu (Nga Mahanga a Tāiri), Wayne Capper (Te Kāhui O Taranaki/ Conservation Department), and Sera Gibson (Taranaki Mounga) with Mataroa Island in background. The group were checking pest traps on a routine weekly visit to Mataora/Round Rock Island, one of the Nga Motu/Sugar Loaf Islands, offshore of Port Taranaki.

After years of sporadic pest control efforts, an intensive barrier of traps has reduced numbers of rats and other predators on Nga Motu/Sugarloaf Islands, offshore of New Plymouth, to almost zero.

Around 19 species of seabirds, numbering around 10,000 birds in total, including endangered shearwaters, nest on three of the five offshore islands – Mataora​/Round Rock, Pararaki and Motuotamatea​/Snapper Rock – within the Tapuae Marine Reserve, close to Port Taranaki.

Intensive trapping over many years by the Department of Conservation, and more recently in collaboration with Taranaki Mounga and Ngāti Te Whiti hapu, has almost wiped out rats and mice on the islands.

Since October 2020, only four rats have been trapped on Mataora Island, while no sign of predators had been detected on Pararaki and Motuotamatea during routine weekly re-servicing of 10 specially designed traps, Taranaki Mounga project manager Sera​ Gibson said.

The traps contain a DC200 stoat trap, a mouse trap and A24 resetting trap, as well as a rat lure formulated by pest control company Zero Invasive Predator (ZIP) to reduce manual servicing.

The reduction in predator numbers meant the group will now re-service traps every fortnight instead of weekly, she said.

Mataora is the closest island to the mainland and low tide provided easy access for rats and other predators to target nesting seabirds, Gibson said.

Together with a 100-trap network and bait stations, in collaboration with New Plymouth District Council, and Francis Douglas Memorial College students, and Taranaki Mounga and iwi, the predator-trapping programme had further significantly reduced pest numbers around Centennial Drive and Paritutu Rock on the mainland above the port, she said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Pest traps are checked on Mataora Island, one of the Nga Motu/Sugar Loaf Islands. (From left) Sera Gibson (Taranaki Mounga), and Tane Manu (Nga Mahanga a Tāiri).

“The mainland trapping provided an extra layer of defence for bird life on the islands,” she said.

“The seabird species are vulnerable to predators because they nest on the ground.

“Removing predators give the seabirds a better opportunity to breed.”

Among the nationally endangered species that nest on the three islands are the flesh-footed shearwater, sooty shearwater, fluttering shearwater and the white-faced storm petrel.

Taranaki Mounga has invested in new technology to record frequency of seabird calls during nesting using cacophonometers, and drones to gather colony sizes.

The islands are also the habitat for the endangered native brassica Cook’s scurvy grass, and a breeding colony of fur seals.

As well as providing nesting sites for seabirds, the islands are also culturally significant to Ngāti Te Whiti (Taranaki) and Ngā Mahanga a Tāīri (Te Atiawa) hapu for sheltering while gathering kai moana/sea food

The public are discouraged from exploring the islands and potentially disturbing the nests, Gibson said.