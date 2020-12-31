Woman in her 70s dies after New Year's Eve water incident in Auckland

A hearse arrives at the scene of the New Year's Eve water incident in Beach Haven.

A woman has died after a water incident on Auckland's North Shore on New Year's Eve.

The woman, in her 70s, was pulled from the water by members of the public in Beach Haven, near Island Bay Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

Paramedics tried to help her, but she died at the scene.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A hearse arrives at the scene.

Police did not specify the nature of the "water incident".

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Shortly after 8pm, a hearse was seen arriving at the beach.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff An officer stands guard uphill from the boat ramp near where the woman died in the water off Beach Haven.

Island Bay Rd remains cordoned off up to Moller St as police interview people in the car park near the boat ramp.

The death would be referred to the coroner, the spokeswoman said.