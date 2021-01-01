Gisborne Airport reopens after bomb threat

Airline passengers wait for the cordon to lift, after police shut down Gisborne Airport in response to a threat.

Gisborn Airport has reopened after bomb threat forces its closure, leaving dozens of holiday makers stranded on the roadside in the hot New Year sun.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that sniffer dogs had completed a sweep on the airport and found nothing, returning control to airport authorities about 4pm.

Inquiries into who was behind the threat were ongoing, she said.

Traveller Zhane​ Skipper told Stuff on Friday afternoon she was now awaiting a delayed flight back to Auckland in the airport, after spending much of the afternoon sitting with other stranded passengers at the edge of police cordon.

“Standing around in the scorching sun, people were starting to get a bit angry, so it’s good to back inside,” she said.

She has been returning from the Rhythm and Vines festival, when the announcement came over the loudspeaker this morning that there was a security threat and everyone had to evacuate.

Delayed passengers are keeping calm and listening to reggae music while camped out on the street, after Gisborne Airport was evacuated following a bomb threat.

Everyone had been moved out onto the street as police started arriving, and since then everyone had been hanging out of the street, listening to reggae music being played by the neighbours.

“It’s still festival vibes...it’s very Kiwiana.

Diana Dobson/Stuff Passengers were being treated to reggae music, ice blocks and pizza while they waited for the airport to reopen.

Her flight had been due to depart at 1pm, but had been pushed back twice, and she was now due to depart at 3.30.

Passenger Rosemarie Boulton​ was due to fly to Christchurch today, via Wellington.

On Friday afternoon, she was queuing up hoping to get onto a new flight that would get her home.

“There is a bit of line here, just trying to get everyone on to new flights.”

As of 5.20pm on Friday, one flight had departed for Auckland, delayed by six hours, while a further five delayed flight were scheduled to depart throughout the evening. One flight, to Auckland, has been cancelled.