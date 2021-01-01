One dead, five injured in New Year's Day Northland crash

State Highway 1 is closed at Hikurangi, Northland after a serious two-car crash. (File photo)

One person is dead, another is critical and four more are injured after a New Year’s Day crash in Northland.

Police said in a statement two people were seriously injured and two had moderate injures along with the critical patient after the crash on State Highway 1 in the settlement of Hikurangi.

The two-car crash was reported about 4.15pm Friday.

At 7.05pm, police said the road reopened after it was closed for a few hours.

The serious crash unit attended the scene.