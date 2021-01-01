One dead, five injured in New Year's Day Northland crash
One person is dead, another is critical and four more are injured after a New Year’s Day crash in Northland.
Police said in a statement two people were seriously injured and two had moderate injures along with the critical patient after the crash on State Highway 1 in the settlement of Hikurangi.
The two-car crash was reported about 4.15pm Friday.
At 7.05pm, police said the road reopened after it was closed for a few hours.
The serious crash unit attended the scene.
Stuff