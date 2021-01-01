Second person linked to Rhythm & Vines festival dies, 'will be severely missed'

David Peterson, who died at the Rhythm and Vines Festival of a medical event.

A second person has died at the 2020 Rhythm & Vines festival.

Audio engineer David Peterson died during the night of December 30-31, of what police said was a medical event.

Festival marketing and partnerships director Kyle Bell confirmed on Friday evening the man who died worked with Auckland Company Wavefront Audio.

The cause of death has yet to be released, but Bell said he understood drugs were not involved.

The death follows that of 19-year-old Fletcher Wong, whose body was found on Thursday after he went missing on Tuesday.

“Been a pretty tough event, to be honest,” Bell said.

Bell said his understanding was drugs were not involved in Wong’s death either.

He personally knew Peterson: “He was a nice guy.”

New Zealand Police/Supplied The body of Fletcher Wong, from Wellington, was found on Thursday.

A statement from festival organisers expressed their condolences to Peterson's family.

“We are deeply saddened that David Peterson, a treasured member of the Wavefront Audio production team, passed away during the night while off duty on the night of December 30.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the crew member’s family, loved ones and colleagues at this time.”

Wavefront Audio manager Milo Kerrigan paid tribute to his colleague in a post on social media on New Year's Day, where he said the death was suspected to be heart failure.

“Dave had injured his arm two days before requiring a few stitches and was on light duties as the system tech for the 3 stages we look after at R&V – typically, being the hard a.. roadie that he was, he was back after a couple of hours patched up and soldiering on.”

Kerrigan said in his post some of his colleagues attempted to revive him, but it was to no avail.

“Often on a gig like this one, once things were running to his liking, he would grab a few Z's in the front seat of the van.

“A couple of us knew he was there (the van was outside the production office) and he was in his usual relaxed snoring position.

“Unfortunately when one of the crew went to rouse him, he was unresponsive. We got him out and Bex started CPR – medics were there very quickly and took over. I knew when I held his cold hand that he had gone.”

Supplied David Peterson was described as a hard man with a soft centre.

He described Peterson as a “hard man with a soft centre, a perfectionist and a solid friend.”

“He will be severely missed by me and many others.”

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Rhythm & Vines on Thursday about 2am on December 31.

The death appeared to have been a “medical event”, she said.

There were no suspicious circumstances, and Peterson's death has been referred to the coroner, she said.

It was one of three deaths at festivals over the holiday period.

Second Lieutenant Tuitu'u Junior Vaiangina, 29, died at the Hidden Valley Festival on Sunday evening.