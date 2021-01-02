Magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Upper Hutt shakes region for second time in two days

The lower North Island has been rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The quake hit at 4.57am, 5km west of Upper Hutt, according to GeoNet.

It was at a depth of 26km.

There are no reports of any damage, but people in the region weren't impressed with the early morning jolt.

Geonet’s social media said over 7,600 reports came in about the quake, with many reporting it as light shaking.

“Someone picked up the whole house and shook it back & forward. Nasty sharp,” one said on Twitter.

“Tectonic plates be like "new year, same me" another said.

“Two 4+ quakes west of Upper Hutt in two days. Cool cool cool. That’s not a pattern or anything,” another person wrote.

It's the second earthquake to hit the region in two days.

Thousands of people reported feeling a magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Upper Hutt early on New Year’s Eve.

The quake happened at 1.10am on Thursday about 10 kilometres west of Upper Hutt, according to GeoNet.

It was at a depth of 25km and was reportedly felt by 12,896 people ranging from near Gore to Kaiwaka.