Fatal fire in Auckland's New Windsor not suspicious, police still to ID victim

Police and fire investigators on the scene following the blaze in Auckland’s New Windsor.

A blaze that killed a person at a Kāinga Ora property is not being treated as suspicious, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

The fire broke out early on New Year’s Day at a unit in New Windsor, Auckland.

The affected property is in the middle of a building containing three Kāinga Ora units.

1 NEWS Senior station officer Jeremy Gibbons says an investigation into a fatal house fire in Auckland is underway.

Mt Roskill station officer Mike Candy said no one else was injured.

“The fire walls between the buildings have done a really good job of keeping the other units safe and the people in those units have escaped safely.”

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Adam Walker said on Saturday the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

Investigators were still looking into what caused it, he said.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said officers were “still working to officially confirm the identity of the deceased”.

The death will be referred to the coroner, she said.

A neighbour described the woman who lived in the unit as someone who kept to herself.

Farah Farah, who lives in one of the adjoining units, said he heard the fire alarm going off when he got up for his morning prayers.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Farah Farah heard the fire alarm and grabbed a garden hose to try and put the fire out.

He tried to wake the occupant by banging on the door, to no avail.

“I saw flames through the window, so I went to get a hose and I tried to spray.

“The other neighbours were telling me to get away. I was spraying the roof and calling 111.”

A Kāinga Ora electrician on site said the other residents would be put in alternative accommodation until it was safe to return.