Hospital put into lockdown after aggressive behaviour from youth

Palmerston North Hospital was briefly put into lockdown after reports of an aggressive youth outside on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called after reports of an agitated and aggressive youth outside the hospital about 12.45pm on Sunday.

The hospital was put into lockdown as a precaution, but it was lifted soon after.

The youth was arrested and was being spoken to by police, the spokeswoman said.

Nobody was injured.

The MidCentral District Health Board had been approached for comment.